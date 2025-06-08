The Denver Broncos can win the Super Bowl in 2025, and here's why

The Denver Broncos may have what it takes to win the Super Bowl in the 2025 NFL Season. Let's outline a few reasons why they can.

It's actually quite amazing that the Broncos have multiple reasons going for them as to why they can win the Super Bowl in 2025. Having not been there since 2015 and just snapping a nearly decade-long playoff drought, the team is surely craving more playoff success.

They're built the right way and may have a top-5 roster in the entire NFL. But the bigger question here is if this team has what it takes to win it all in 2025? Let's cover three reasons why Super Bowl LX could be won by the Broncos.

Can the Denver Broncos win the Super Bowl?

An elite defense - perhaps best in the NFL

The Broncos defense had the best pass rush in the NFL in 2024 and may have made the exact moves they needed to make to truly field the best unit in the league. The team fixed their weaknesses at inside linebacker and safety with the signings of Dre Greenlaw and Talanoa Hufanga. Finishing first in sacks and third in points allowed in 2024, Denver is trending in the right direction with their 2025 defense, as this unit could again be good enough to totally turn the tide of games in their favor.

Their head coach has done it before

Sean Payton won the Super Bowl with the New Orleans Saints back in 2009 and has really been a regular in the NFL playoffs. He's been there and done that before, and there really isn't any reason to believe that Payton isn't good enough as a head coach to get this team back to the Super Bowl in 2025. We have seen Payton revive this franchise and improve win-wise in his first two years with the team. Having a coach who has won a Super Bowl gives Denver a leg-up on other teams that cannot say the same thing.

Untapped potential from Bo Nix in year two

The neat thing with Bo Nix, and this is an objective truth, is we simply do not know just how good he can be in 2025. Maybe Nix can breakout even more? Maybe he won't, but he could. With the way he played over the final eight games of the 2024 NFL Season, it makes me believe that the Broncos may have an elite QB on their hands, but until Nix and the Broncos take the field in 2025, we won't know. If you want to have an optimistic view of things, you may think that Bo Nix could play well enough to cement his status as an elite QB in this league in 2025.