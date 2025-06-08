Broncos quietly nailed this offseason move (and it's flying under the radar)

The Denver Broncos made a ton of moves in the 2025 NFL Offseason, but they may have nailed one that is simply flying under the radar.

The biggest moves that are talked about are the team's free agency moves in signing Evan Engram, Dre Greenlaw, and Talanoa Hufanga. Their first-round draft pick, Jahdae Barron, is also getting a ton of attention as well.

And obviously, Bo Nix is still the talk of the town, as many across the NFL landscape think that Nix can make a huge leap in his second yar in the NFL. Between all the moves that the Broncos made in the 2025 NFL Offseason, there is one move in particular that seems to be flying under the radar...

Did the Denver Broncos nail the Sai'vion Jones' pick?

Taken in the third round of the 2025 NFL Draft and only 21 years old, Sai'vion Jones may end up having a high-end skillset for the NFL level and could see a good bit of action during his rookie season. Here is defensive tackle DJ Jones on the rookie from LSU:

""He will be special one day. He’s young right now. He’s eager to learn, but he will be very special one day. He has length, he loves to learn"" DJ Jones

DJ Jones kind of repeated himself here, but you get the point, and this is quite something coming from the veteran Jones, who has played on some elite defensive lines during his time in the NFL, as before he signed with the Denver Broncos, he was on the San Francisco 49ers.

The other neat thing here is that while the Broncos DL room is quite deep, Jones does have a path to see a ton of reps during his rookie season. He's got a very similar physical profile and play style to John Franklin-Myers, believe it or not, so perhaps that's the type of player the Broncos are getting.

I truly would not rule out Sai'vion Jones being one of the Denver Broncos best moves of the 2025 offseason. It seems like the rookie has a legitimate chance to be quite special in the NFL.