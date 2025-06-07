Other RB options the Broncos could explore for the 2025 NFL Season

The Denver Broncos may have interest in beefing up their RB room once more before the 2025 season. What other options are out there?

If the Broncos don't sign JK Dobbins, they might want to turn their attention to a different player. Dobbins is the best available running back on the market to sign, but he's not the only one. Dobbins visited the team earlier this week and apparently left without a deal, so perhaps something went wrong along the way.

Well, if Dobbins ends up not being an option for the team, who else could they turn to for the 2025 season?

Other running back options?

Nick Chubb, Free Agent

Nick Chubb was one of the best pure runners in football before some injury-riddled years. He's played in just 10 games over the last two years and has rushed for only 3.9 yards per carry. However, Chubb isn't yet 30 years old and could have a little bit of gas left in the tank on the right team. Denver has done a great job at preventing players from getting injured, so perhaps this team's training staff is exactly who the vet RB needs.

Cam Akers, Free Agent

Cam Akers played for two teams in the 2024 NFL Season and rushed for 4.6 yards per carry when he was with the Minnesota Vikings. Akers has bounced around several teams in his short NFL career, as he came into the league in 2020. Only set to turn 26 years old later this month, Akers could be a nice option and could be someone who may revive his own NFL career in more of a rotational role with the Broncos. Akers has averaged 4.0 yards per carry during his career.

Tyler Allgeier, Trade

The main reason why the Atlanta Falcons could trade Tyler Allgeier is because of Bijan Robinson. Robinson is their lead back and is going to cost quite a bit of money next offseason when he becomes eligible for his rookie contract extension. Allgeier has played three years in the NFL and surely won't be re-signed by the Falcons. If Atlanta doesn't plan to bring him back, the next best thing would be to trade him. He rushed for over 1,000 yards during his rookie season and is simply a good running back. The Broncos could hopefully send a late-round pick their way to pry Allgeier off of their hands.