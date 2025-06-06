Steelers are turning into who the Broncos used to be after recent QB news

The Pittsburgh Steelers will soon sign Aaron Rodgers to a one-year deal as they become a team that the Denver Broncos used to be. After Peyton Manning retired following Super Bowl 50, the Denver Broncos endured nearly a decade of poor QB play.

QBs like Trevor Siemian, Paxton Lynch, Case Keenum, Joe Flacco, Drew Lock, Teddy Bridgewater and others started games for the team. And during this stretch, the Broncos were trying to put a Band-Aid on the issue when the real solution needed to be a surgery.

Following their last failed QB experiment with Russell Wilson, the team decided that enough was enough. They cut Wilson and took on the biggest dead cap hit in the history of the NFL, but they took a gamble, and they took the gamble in the right way.

Bo Nix soon proved himself to be a franchise QB in this league, and the Broncos ended up being one of those lucky teams to hit on a first-round QB. Well, with Aaron Rodgers headed to the Pittsburgh Steelers, the Steelers themselves are becoming the team that the Denver Broncos used to be.

Steelers are trying the route of washed-up, veteran QBs...

Following Ben Roethlisberger's retirement after the 2021 NFL Season, here are all of the QBs who have and will start games for the team:

I don't need to explain to Broncos fans why this route is a bad idea, but the Pittsburgh Steelers seem to be convinced that this is the route they want to take. The other notable thing here is that the Steelers roster just isn't all that good, so what exactly are they trying to do?

Pittsburgh might be in for yet another nine or 10-win season, but what is that going to get them in the long-term? If nothing else, Broncos fans should be thrilled that the Steelers are delaying the inevitable and again trotting out a washed-up, veteran QB.