3 additional moves the Broncos must make if they sign JK Dobbins

The Denver Broncos are hosting JK Dobbins on a visit on Thursday. If they sign him, they should then make these three additional moves.

If the Denver Broncos sign JK Dobbins, it could mean multiple things, but we can boil it down to the team wanting to bring another good player onto the roster. He's still just 26 years old as well, so he's got youth on his side.

Anyway, if the Broncos close the deal, which many of us want, they need to keep their foot on the gas and make these three following moves.

Get a draft pick for RB Jaleel McLaughlin

Signing JK Dobbins might put other running backs on the 'outs' in Denver. Jaleel McLaughlin would surely see his stock fall if the team made the move to sign the former Chargers and Ravens RB, and while they probably wouldn't be able to get more than a sixth or seventh-round pick, they should at least strive for that.

McLaughlin might not be in the Broncos plans in 2025 with Dobbins in the picture - the next best thing after that is to see which team would want to take the shifty back off of the Broncos hands.

Search for more help at ILB

The Broncos should keep sifting through the remaining free agency market for help at ILB. Both Alex Singleton and Dre Greenlaw are nursing injuries at the moment, and while they are both likely to be ready for Week 1, there is no guarantee that either will be able to stay on the field.

Another ILB would not hurt - Ja'Whaun Bentley or CJ Mosley would both be great floor-raising options for the Broncos in 2025. Signing JK Dobbins would easily mean that ILB is the team's shakiest position group.

Get an extension done with Nik Bonitto

The Denver Broncos might be working on this as we speak, and as we have seen, this new era of Broncos football has been pretty tight-lipped when it comes to the front office dealings. Bonitto broke out in a massive way in 2024 and actually had legitimate momentum for the Defensive Player of the Year award last season.

He finished inside the top-10 in sacks, tackles for loss, and QB hits, and is a foundational piece of this defense and someone who needs to be here for the entirety of his prime years.