3 biggest (non-rookie) contract steals on the Denver Broncos roster for 2025

The Denver Broncos have been able to find a ton of value with some of their contracts in recent years. Which ones are the biggest steals?

We're obviously not going to use rookie contracts here, as that would kind of be cheating, but the Broncos do have some non-rookie contracts that are just downright steals as we approach the 2025 NFL Season.

But with that said, these three players are all deserving of raises, so I do wonder how a player truly feels when they know they are getting underpaid. Let's check out the three biggest non-rookie contract steals for the Broncos in 2025.

The Denver Broncos are getting some huge financial steals for 2025

Brandon Jones ($6.6m per year)

Brandon Jones was simply elite in 2024 and was all over the ball, finishing with three interceptions, 10 passes defended, and 115 total tackles. He also allowed a 79 passer rating when in coverage, which is outstanding. Jones did this playing next to PJ Locke III, who was just not good last season. with Talanoa Hufanga in the picture, there is reason to believe that Denver's new safety duo could each play the best football of their careers. Jones is making just $6.6 million per year on his current contract.

Zach Allen ($15.25m per year)

Many think that a Zach Allen extension is coming, and they might be right, as the current deal he is on is paying him just $15.25 million per year. An extension for Allen is likely coming in at over $20 million per year, as he's cemented himself as one of the best defensive ends in football. He led the NFL with 40 QB hits in the 2024 NFL Season and also added 15 tackles for loss and 8.5 sacks. Allen has just one more year left on his deal, so the hope here is that Denver keeps him locked-down with the team for longer than that.

John Franklin-Myers ($7.5m per year)

Acquired in a trade with the New York Jets back in the 2024 NFL Offseason, John Franklin-Myers is making less than half of what Zach Allen is. JFM also has just one more year left on his deal, but many have thought that the Broncos drafted his replacement for 2026 and beyond when they took Sai'vion Jones in the 2025 NFL Draft. Franklin-Myers had a career-year, as he racked up seven sacks, eight tackles for loss, and 18 QB hits. Now entering his age-29 season, Franklin-Myers surely wants to cash-in one more time, and there is reason to believe that he is deserving of an extension worth at least $10 million per year given how good he is, simply put.