Sean Payton believes Broncos can unleash hidden skill for young WR

Players aren't yet wearing pads at training camp, so there are only so many position groups where you can evaluate in limited practices and practice footage floating around. One of the top position groups drawing attention for the Denver Broncos early in the offseason program is the wide receiver group, where a couple of second-year players are under some big pressure to emerge this year.

It sounds like 2024 7th-round pick Devaughn Vele is really impressing so far, but there's a bit more pressure on 4th-round pick Troy Franklin. Even though Franklin was a 4th-round pick, Sean Payton revealed after the draft that the Broncos had a 2nd-round grade on him, which was a big reason why they traded up to get him.

Not only that, but Franklin was outstanding at Oregon as Bo Nix's college teammate, increasing the already high expectations everyone has for him already.

Franklin changed from jersey No. 16 to No. 11 and has mentioned that his confidence is boosted this offseason, and the Broncos coaching staff has taken notice of that confidence boost on the field.

Broncos WR Troy Franklin gets some nice hype from HC Sean Payton

“You haven’t been able to see all the plays, but there have been a number of explosive plays. He can run, and I would say a strength of his is ball in hand after the catch. He can run after the catch. He’s doing well.”



- Sean Payton (via Broncos PR)

Payton's comments about Franklin's abilities after the catch are interesting. At least based on what we saw last year, that's not an aspect of his game that has been unlocked at the NFL level to this point.

Franklin was 6th on the Broncos in total YAC (Yards After Catch) last year and 8th in YAC/reception. That's bordering on an afterthought and most of that YAC came on plays in which Franklin was given some designed screens on quick throws. There are so many other (better) ways to incorporate a player who has outstanding YAC skills.

The offseason hype train for Franklin is rumbling right along at this point. He's making explosive plays in practices already, his confidence is boosted, and Sean Payton is shouting him out. Multiple times now, in fact.

Franklin found himself in a very difficult situation last year. He was getting some consistent opportunities, but it felt like it was a feast or famine sort of deal. Either Franklin was cashing in on the deep balls from Bo Nix, or he wasn't getting much work at all. And that obviously doesn't help a young player build confidence over the course of the season.

We saw what some consistent involvement and a clearly defined weekly role did for Marvin Mims last year, and the same can happen for Franklin in 2025. The Broncos need to work on getting him the ball at every level of the field and unleashing this skill he has of creating after the catch with his speed and playmaking vision.