Sean Payton says the quiet part out loud about Broncos RB struggles

There are always going to be multiple dirty hands when you have struggles in a certain area as an NFL team. The Denver Broncos ranked 21st in the NFL last year in rushing yards per attempt (4.1) and 21st the year before that (4.0).

The fact that the Broncos have ranked 21st in the NFL the last two seasons in average yards per carry offensively is shocking, considering they were the #1 ranked offensive line by ESPN's run block win rate metric. While one outlet's rankings are not the end-all, it's also important to note that the Broncos (Sean Payton & George Paton) have acknowledged that the offensive and defensive lines were also their own highest-graded units on the team last season.

The offensive line has been doing its job, but the problem in Denver has been the running back position. And I think you can argue

Sean Payton calls out Broncos running backs the last two years

“That group (offensive line) played well last year, and it’s an important group. It’s the one group that permeates your building. So yes, when we watch cut-ups, were there runs that we felt like there was more meat on the bone? Yes. We feel like it’s certainly a point of emphasis to improve in that area.”



- Sean Payton (via Broncos PR)

It's clear that the Broncos have had issues at the running back position and they acknowledged that in a big way this offseason. The team moved on from Javonte Williams and replaced him with a brand-new second-round pick in RJ Harvey.

More recently, the team has brought in veteran JK Dobbins for a visit and we'll see if anything materializes there, though he initially left without a deal.

Having Evan Engram out there in the passing game to affect the middle of the field, along with an upgraded running back position group, could be the missing ingredients for an offense that already found its way into the top 10 of the league in points scored in 2024. The Broncos highlighted RJ Harvey's vision as one of his best traits coming out, and now we can clearly understand why that was so important to them.

It's important to them because the holes are there. There is meat on the bone. The backs haven't been able to take advantage up to this point. That's something they knew they had to change going forward, and hopefully the addition of Harvey along with the possible addition of Dobbins will be enough.