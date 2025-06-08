Super Bowl contention awaits the Broncos with these remaining moves

The Denver Broncos might be on the cusp of Super Bowl contention in the 2025 NFL Season. These three moves could get them there before the season starts.

The Broncos are quite close to Super Bowl contention and could truly get there with a few more moves in the 2025 NFL Offseason. They were relatively aggressive in free agency and definitely made some unexpected picks in the 2025 NFL Draft.

However, there are more moves to be had, and if Denver is serious about becoming a contender in 2025, they'll make these three moves.

Super Bowl contention is close!

Signing RB JK Dobbins

The Denver Broncos did visit with JK Dobbins on Thursday in Denver, but as Sunday comes, no deal has been signed, or, at least, no deal that we know of. JK Dobbins is an efficient running back and someone who could absolutely contribute in a big way for the Broncos. He rushed for over 900 yards and nine touchdowns in just 13 games with the LA Chargers in 2024 and averaged 4.6 yards per carry. Simply put, he's an efficient running back and yet another weapon the Broncos could add on offense.

Signing ILB Ja'Whaun Bentley

Ja'Whaun Bentley was cut by the New England Patriots earlier this offseason and could end up being a huge help in the ILB room, as both Alex Singleton and Dre Greenlaw are rehabbing injuries. Behind both, there isn't another proven linebacker on the team, so the need for someone like Bentley, who is also quite good, is obvious. Having a dysfunctional and injured LB room again in 2025 is going to bring the entire defense down. A signing to bolster the room makes sense.

Trading for WR Romeo Doubs

The Green Bay Packers now have a surplus of wide receivers, so someone like Romeo Doubs could be on the 'outs' as we get closer to the 2025 NFL Season. Doubs has 1,700 receiving yards and 15 touchdowns through three seasons in the NFL and has averaged 672 yards and six touchdowns per 17-game season in his short career thus far. Doubs might also want a fresh start, and he's still just 25 years old. The 2022 NFL Draft pick could be yet another viable weapon in the Denver Broncos passing game and could continue with the Broncos youth movement push on that side of the ball.