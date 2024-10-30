The Denver Broncos are proving everyone wrong, and it's a beautiful thing
The Denver Broncos are now 5-3 on the season and are in a playoff spot in the AFC. This team has done nothing but prove the doubters wrong thus far. This team can absolutely crash and burn down the stretch, and with the team playing the Baltimore Ravens in Week 9 and Kansas City Chiefs in Week 10, it's not crazy to think that the team is 5-5 in a couple of weeks.
But the team has won five of their first eight games and are in a wonderful spot in the AFC at the moment. How did we even get here, though? I was reliably told that the Broncos had the 32nd best roster in the NFL, a bottom-10 coaching staff, and had an overdrafted and overrated QB.
Oh boy, it seems like some of those folks were flat-out wrong. I personally saw a plethora of predictions have the Broncos at four or three wins for the entire season. I guess there is something there when a team is essentially counted out before the season. The underdog mentality is probably something that Sean Payton loves to have, and I'm sure the players don't mind.
Sure, count us out, see what happens...
The Denver Broncos might all the way back...
The team opened up the season 0-2, and it just wasn't pretty. Bo Nix had thrown zero touchdowns and four interceptions across his first two games, and it just wasn't pretty. However, since Week 3, Nix has thrown eight touchdown passes against just one interception and had four total touchdowns in Week 8.
Denver has also won five of their last six games and still have several winnable games left on their schedule. So many people who wrote off Bo Nix and the Denver Broncos before the 2024 NFL Season may have to eat their words and admit they're wrong.
And this even applies to some people in the fan base, I am sure. The selection of Bo Nix seemed to be a bit unpopular to some in the fanbase, as them parting ways with Russell Wilson could have spurred that feeling toward the team drafting Nix.
We'll see how this team does down the stretch, but NFL Next Gen Stats currently gives them a 63% chance to make the postseason in 2024. They're the 5th seed in the AFC Playoff Picture and could steal a game or two down the stretch.
The 2024 Denver Broncos are proving everyone wrong, and it's a beautiful thing.