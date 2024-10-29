The key to Denver Broncos offensive success is not what you think

As everyone knows about my fascination with wanting this team to be under center more, I did some more digging:



We saw the most snaps under center from Denver vs. Carolina. 33 snaps with 12 of them being passes and 21 runs. By far the season-high



In the 4 other wins this… https://t.co/iWWiUFV6jq pic.twitter.com/wYAj58i72b