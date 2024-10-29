Where does Bo Nix stack up among QBs in terms of avoiding negative plays?
The one thing Bo Nix has done well in his NFL career is avoiding too many negative plays. How does he stack up among his peers in this? This isn't going to be me reinventing math here, as I just want to look at two statistics and compare them with Nix and his starting QB peers in the NFL. One thing among a few that stuck out with Nix coming into the NFL was his ability to avoid getting sacked and largely avoiding turning the ball over.
Over the last month and a half, Nix has definitely excelled at this. He's been remarkably efficient since Week 3, having thrown just one interception, and in Week 8, it felt like the rookie QB had the best performance of his young career. He was excellent in the pocket and insanely accurate, and the growth from Week 1 is just on another level if you ask me.
Well, how many "negative plays" does Bo Nix have compared to his peers in the NFL? We'll take a look, and to define the negative play for this exercise, we'll add up a quarterbacks interceptions and sacks taken in 2024. Sure. not all interceptions are on the QB and not all sacks are on the QB, but in many instances, both are.
How many negative plays does Bo Nix have compared to his QB peers?
Bo Nix has 5 INTs and 11 sacks taken, so he's got 16 total negative plays
Patrick Mahomes has 9 INTs and 12 sacks taken for 21 negative plays
Justin Herbert has 1 INT and 15 sacks taken for 16 negative plays
Lamar Jackson has 2 INTs and 12 sacks taken for 14 negative plays
CJ Stroud has 4 INTs and 22 sacks for 26 negative plays
Josh Allen has 1 INT and 10 sacks for 11 negative plays
Trevor Lawrence has 4 INTs and 16 sacks for 20 negative plays
Jalen Hurts has 4 INTs and 18 sacks for 22 negative plays
Dak Prescott has 8 INTs and 18 sacks for 26 negative plays
Caleb Williams has 5 INTs and 22 sacks for 27 negative plays
Jayden Daniels has 2 INTs and 17 sacks for 19 negative plays
So in this exercise, we'll see that Bo Nix is on the better side of this, as he's taken the second-fewest amount of sacks from this group and is also in a decent spot with his interceptions. Again, this is not perfect by any means, but it's easy to see how and why Bo Nix is largely avoiding the negative play.