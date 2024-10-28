Statistically, Bo Nix has been more productive than Pat Mahomes in 2024
The Denver Broncos are 5-3 on the year and have seen Bo Nix take huge strides, but just how productive has he been in 2024? Winning five of their last six games, the Broncos are not only in a playoff spot, but are building their team the right way. The trench play is strong and rookie QB Bo Nix has been quite productive during the team's last six games.
He's now got eight touchdown passes and five interceptions on the season, and while it's not always fair to look too into the stats for a rookie QB, it is worth talking about for Nix. After throwing zero touchdowns and four interceptions across his first two career games, he's since thrown eight touchdowns against just one interception.
And there is this other QB in the AFC West named Patrick Mahomes who has been remarkably "mid" this year, as the cool kids like to call it. In fact, has Bo Nix been more productive than the great Mahomes in 2024?
Well, I believe he has been...
Bo Nix has been... MORE productive than Patrick Mahomes in 2024?
On the 2024 NFL Season, Bo Nix has totaled 1,789 total yards on offense between his passing and rushing yards. He's got 11 total touchdowns as well (8 passing, 3 rushing) and has thrown five interceptions. In total. his 11 touchdowns makes him responsible for 66 points on offense.
The five interceptions and 11 sacks would give him 16 "negative" plays.
Patrick Mahomes has totaled 1,790 total passing and rushing yards. He's been responsible for just nine offensive touchdowns, which include eight passing, the same as Nix, and one rushing. In total, Mahomes has been responsible or 54 offensive points. He's got just one more offensive yard than Nix, but Nix has 120 more rushing yards and two more rushing scores.
Nix also has the same amount of TD passes but has four fewer interceptions. Between Mahomes' interceptions and sacks, he's got 21 negative plays.
So, Nix has had fewer negative plays, just about as many offensive yards, more rushing touchdowns, and more offensive points scored.
Bo Nix, the Denver Broncos rookie QB who many did not think was a first-round QB, has, objectively speaking, been more productive than Patrick Mahomes, a three-time Super Bowl champion, in 2024. Sure, Mahomes is the better QB, but the stats do not lie.
It'll be interesting to see if Mahomes can clean up his sloppy play in 2024 and if Nix can continue progressing and putting up solid numbers.