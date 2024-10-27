Broncos desperately need to trade for this WR after demolishing the Panthers
The performance we all have just seen from Denver Broncos rookie quarterback Bo Nix is our greatest indicator yet -- the young man is ready for the team to invest in talent around him. The NFL trade deadline is just over a week away, and Nix is coming off of his most impressive game as a pro so far.
After the way Nix played in the Broncos' dominating victory over the Carolina Panthers, the Broncos need to go make a move to get a receiver. As impressive as Nix's outing was, there were far too many missed opportunities by the likes of Lil'Jordan Humphrey, Marvin Mims, and Troy Franklin.
There's nothing wrong with the Broncos committing to the youth movement, but there is a market out there and there are players who could be available that could help Nix's development as a rookie. One of the playmakers rumored to potentially be on the trade block is wide receiver Diontae Johnson, who wouldn't even have to get on a plane back to Carolina depending on how quickly the Broncos could get a trade done.
Broncos need to trade for Panthers WR Diontae Johnson
Johnson is a veteran receiver who was traded to the Panthers in the 2024 offseason in hopes that he could be a weapon for Bryce Young. Obviously, nothing has gone according to plan for the Panthers this season, and Johnson was out of the lineup against Denver on Sunday despite the fact that Young returned to the field.
To be fair, Johnson was listed on the injury report all week for the Panthers, but there were reports from ESPN on Sunday that he could be on the trade block.
Johnson is exactly the type of receiver the Denver Broncos need to add. He's someone who can get open quickly, he makes tough catches, and he makes plays in space. If he's available for a mid-round pick (3rd-5th round) then there's really no good reason the Broncos should be passing on this. Johnson is just 28 years old, he has 421 career receptions, and he has three touchdown grabs in seven games this season.
Johnson has had his share of issues with drops in the past as well, but he's also made a heck of a lot of plays to make up for them. The Broncos don't currently have anyone proven at the receiver position that they can rely on consistently besides Courtland Sutton.
Adding a player like Johnson would give the Broncos someone defenses have to key in on every single snap. Having him would open up opportunities for Sutton and would give Bo Nix another receiver to get the ball quickly and create offense after the catch. And frankly, Johnson's issues with drops seem to be a thing of the past. He had just two drops on 87 targets all of last season.
At 5-3 after this win against the Panthers, the Broncos are looking like a legitimate potential playoff team in the AFC. With the way they have played this season, there's no reason why they shouldn't go after a player like Johnson, who could potentially be a candidate to re-sign in the offseason as well.
He's not the only player who should be a candidate for the Broncos, but Johnson stands out as someone who definitely makes a lot of sense given his ability to get open quickly and crate offense after the catch.
After their win against Carolina, hopefully we see the Denver Broncos be aggressive and opportunistic before the trade deadline.