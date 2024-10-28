Sean Payton absolutely roasted Panthers offense after Broncos big win
The Denver Broncos took apart the Carolina Panthers in Week 8 of the 2024 NFL Season, and Sean Payton was not mincing words after the game. Another slow start from the Broncos and a garbage time touchdown from the Panthers made the game much closer than it should have been, but the team did win by 14 points in a 28-14 tearing apart on Sunday.
It was a must-win game, simply because the Panthers are the worst team in football and the Broncos all of a sudden find themselves in the playoff hunt.
Denver took care of business and put their best offensive performance on the field in Week 8. Bo Nix had a hand in all four touchdown passes, throwing for three and running for another. It was his first three passing touchdown game of his career, and Nix largely continues to not take negative plays and not throw the ball to the other team.
In the postgame, checkout what head coach Sean Payton had to say about the Panthers:
Sean Payton does not mince words...
There has to be a slew of unwritten rules in the NFL, and many thought that Payton broke one of them when he put the New York Jets on blast in that USA Today interview a while back. Everyone knew he was right, but he got bashed for it by the media.
Well, I'm not sure directly saying that the other team has a bad offense is the best practice either, but that's just who Sean Payton is. He's an old-school coach from the rugged Bill Parcells coaching tree, so this is just the type of coach he is.
He's gotten results at the highest level for nearly two decades now, so it might not be wise to question what Payton says and does. The Denver Broncos are now 5-3 on the season, and Payton improves to 13-12 as the team's head coach. The Broncos have also won five of their last six games and still do have a ton of winnable games left on their schedule.
Their next two games are going to be the hardest, though, as they face the Baltimore Ravens and Kansas City Chiefs in Weeks 9 and 10, with both being away games. The Ravens and Chiefs to have some flaws, but their among the best in the NFL.
As of now, the Denver Broncos are sitting in the 5th seed in the AFC playoffs as they embark on the second half of the 2024 NFL Season.