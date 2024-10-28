Broncos receivers fumble their way to ultimatum from Sean Payton
The Denver Broncos got themselves a big win over the Carolina Panthers on Sunday to the tune of 28-14 which puts them at 5-3 on the season. Nothing is going to overshadow what the Broncos are at the present moment, which is a viable threat in the AFC to at least make the playoffs. With that being said, even head coach Sean Payton was fed up after the game after the performance of his wide receivers, which included a pair of fumbles by Lil'Jordan Humphrey and Courtland Sutton.
Even with Sutton hitting 100 yards receiving in this game -- arguably his best of the year overall -- a fumble at the goal line is intolerable. And Lil'Jordan Humphrey's fumble resulted in the Panthers' only touchdown before garbage time in the fourth quarter, a touchdown that put the Broncos in an early 7-0 hole.
Ultimately, fumbles by the receivers cost the Denver Broncos a total of 14 points in this game, and other miscues by the receiver position hurt the team even worse. Sutton had a dropped pass, Lil'Jordan Humphrey had a dropped pass, Marvin Mims wasn't expecting the ball to be thrown his way in a two-minute drill before the half, and Troy Franklin dropped a sure-fire touchdown or massive gain.
Running back Javonte Williams dropped a beautiful pass from Bo Nix late in the game as well.
Thank goodness the Broncos' tight ends showed up in this game, or things might have been ugly. And Sean Payton acknowledged after the game that they can still play better, but he was particularly critical of the team's wide receivers who fumbled the ball...
Sean Payton not happy about Broncos wide receiver issues
This is not a "new" issue for the Broncos this year. The receivers may not be fumbling every week, but there has been a pattern of missed opportunities and dropped passes that has cost the Broncos points. If some of these things had happened in tighter games, it might ultimately be the difference between a playoff spot.
The Broncos had rookie running back Audric Estimé walking around the facility last week with a football in his hands after he fumbled for the second time in just nine career carries. Javonte Williams has had fumbling issues this season (again). The Broncos were finally able to overcome turnovers in this game against the Panthers, the first time they have won this season while turning the ball over at least two times.
It's a testament to how well Bo Nix and the offense played overall, but after deeming the wide receiver room the deepest group on the team back in training camp, I'm not sure how long Sean Payton is going to be able to tolerate these issues. Josh Reynolds is currently on injured reserve with an injury and is thankfully okay after being shot, but nobody knows what his timetable for a return to the field looks like.
And Payton is right. At some point, "My bad," just doesn't cut it anymore.
My suggestion is that the Broncos need to go after someone and make a move to acquire a receiver, maybe even Diontae Johnson, who was on the other sideline (in sweats) for this game against Carolina.
We've got to be close to seeing AT Perry, who the Broncos brought in after he was cut by the Saints, get his first regular season action of 2024. We've got to be close to the point that Payton might actually have general manager George Paton pull the trigger on a trade to bring someone in to raise the floor of the room.
We're certainly past the point of regret with the decision to release Tim Patrick, who would be helping this team tremendously even if he wasn't racking up 100 yards a game or anything ridiculous like that. At least Patrick provided a reliable option in the passing game.
And that's something the Broncos desperately need right now.