Broncos rookie Bo Nix has been the best QB in the AFC West in 2024
By Kaden Staab
The best QB in the AFC West in 2024 is…Bo Nix?!
Bo Nix thus far has been the best quarterback in the AFC West in 2024. Patrick Mahomes has been mediocre with more interceptions than touchdowns despite being undefeated. Once again, Justin Herbert continues to be one of the most overrated quarterbacks in the league. Minshew and O’Connell are over there in Vegas, working things. Well, they have some things to figure out.
So yes, Bo Nix, a rookie playing in Mike High is the best quarterback as we speak in the AFC West.
Bo Nix has now been a part of some of the best offensive games this season yet continues to lose out on touchdowns and loads of extra yards due to his lack of talent at the receiver position. Coach Payton even addressed this in the post-given interviews due to the fumbles and dropped passes we’ve seen all year. At some point, Nix will have the help most others have which will only make this point that much more true. Bo Nix is quickly becoming one of the best quarterbacks in the league.
After beginning his rookie career with a rocky start only 8 games ago, Nix has rebounded, unlike most rookies who get into a slump. He’s drastically stopped turning the ball over while continuing to operate in the red zone at an incredibly high efficiency. During these past six games where the Broncos have gone 5-1, Nix is sporting an 11-1 TD/INT ratio while completing 72% of his passes.
In the same span, Mahomes has a 6-8 TD/INT ratio while completing roughly 67% of his passes. While both teams easily could be 6-0 in that span, the Broncos unfortunately dropped that home game to the Chargers when they started way too conservative and went down big early.
With all that said, I want to make it abundantly clear that Bo Nix is not a better quarterback at this time than 3 time Super Bowl and future Hall of Fame-bound Patrick Mahomes. But, at this point in the season, there’s a very valid argument that Nix has not only been the best but has far outperformed his expectations from most of the local and national media.
As stated before, if the Broncos and Nix want to not only continue to this rate of success early on but continue improving week in and out, the next thing is for this receiver group to either regain the ability to catch the ball consistently while taking care of it after the catch. Or, like Payton said, they will have to address it via trade and or the draft. But, even then, Nix has proven over the last six games that even with the lack of top-end talent, he can rise above that and still dominate in both the air and on the ground.
The Broncos have already hit the total win mark that Vegas had picked for them with only 8 weeks into the season. Nix will look to continue his scorching streak against another 5-3 team this next Sunday as the Broncos will travel to Baltimore to take on the reigning MVP in Lamar Jackson.
Nix might not be the household name quite yet but believe me, that day is coming sooner than you think.