Bo Nix's production has been outstanding over the last six games
Bo Nix threw zero touchdowns and four interceptions across his first two games, but the last six have been a total flip in production for the Broncos' QB. Honestly, Weeks 1 and 2 felt like an entire season ago. The Broncos were 0-2 with a rookie QB that was clearly getting used to the NFL. It wasn't pretty, and a lot of people even threw in the early towel on Bo Nix.
However, not only has the team won five of their last six games, but Bo Nix has played very well across the last month and a half. It's not been perfect by any means, but the improvement in production as the season progressess not only tells us that the offense is being coached well, but that Nix himself is getting used to the big leagues.
Now at 5-3, the Denver Broncos are still very much in the playoffs if the season ended today. NFL Next Gen Stats gives this team a 65% chance to make the postseason, and they sit in the 5th seed at the very moment. Well, a huge reason has been the efficient production from Bo Nix...
Bo Nix is beginning to put it together for the Denver Broncos
Over the last six games, this is what the Denver Broncos have gotten from their rookie QB:
119/184 (64.67%), 1,146 yards, 8 touchdowns 1 interception, 94.2 passer rating, 199 rushing yards, 3 rushing touchdowns
If we took Nix's production over the last six games and averaged it over a 17-game season, he'd be on pace for 3,247 yards, 23 touchdowns, 3 interceptions, 564 rushing yards, 8 rushing touchdowns.
So yeah, the rookie has been quite good for Denver. And over the last six games, he's been sacked just seven times, so the negative plays just do not happen often from Nix. The team's schedule does get harder over the next month or so, but it does also ease up a bit. The Broncos are among the best teams in the NFL, but I'm not sure how many of us are ready for that conversation...
The team is now on pace for 11 wins and would be the 5th seed in the AFC Playoffs if the 2024 NFL Season ended today. At this point through eight games in the 2023 NFL Season, Denver was 3-5 and beginning to turn their season around.
It's been some efficient quarterbacking from Bo Nix over the last six games.