Sean Payton was confronted by sad Panthers player after Broncos blowout win
By Jack Ramsey
Once the Denver Broncos were done embarrassing the Panthers on Sunday to the tune of a 28-14 victory, which was only two possessions because of a last-minute Panthers touchdown. Denver dominated the Panthers from basically the middle of the first quarter on, and played arguably their most complete game of the season, cruising to their fifth victory of the year.
The highlight of the day for the Broncos was Bo Nix’s play. Nix moved well in the pocket, hit multiple receivers in the intermittent passing game, and protected the ball. Needless to say, he dominated the Panther defense on his way to scoring four touchdowns. However, this did not exactly leave the best taste in the mouth of a certain Panther.
Panthers CB Jaycee Horn didn't like Sean Payton's strategy
While the Broncos continue to try and win this year, they are also working on developing their next franchise quarterback and turning Bo Nix into the signal caller to lead the franchise into the future. That is going to include some in-game reps, regardless of what the score is. As the game progressed into the fourth quarter, the Broncos continued to run their usual offense and did not show much inclination to run out the clock.
The Broncos, as they continue to try and develop the young Nix, were continuing to fit him into their offensive scheme and how they operate despite the lopsided score on Sunday. This led to Panthers corner Jaycee Horn calling out Sean Payton on the field after the game, claiming that Payton was trying to “run up the score”. Apparently being 1-7 and directionless wasn’t embarrassing enough for the Panthers.
Payton offered a simple response to the young Horn, who was seemingly deeply hurt by a two-possession loss in which the Panthers continued to try and score through the final whistle: play better. Horn offered a somewhat pathetic scene: losing again to a team that has rebuilt quicker than they have, and making a somewhat sorry scene of himself. If the Panthers want to avoid future situations like this, maybe they should take Payton’s advice and play better.
Tell abroncos, on the other hand, need to keep doing what they have been doing. The team does not need to sacrifice important reps before playing the Ravens and Chiefs in order to protect the feelings of a franchise in despair. Maybe one day, they can have a Bo Nix and Sean Payton of their own. With Christmas around the corner, maybe Santa can help? That is, of course, unless Jaycee Horn gets coal in his stocking for his comments last week.