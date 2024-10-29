Broncos rookie Bo Nix has been the best rookie QB in the NFL in October
Believe it or not, Denver Broncos rookie quarterback Bo Nix was the best rookie quarterback in the NFL throughout the month of October. The Denver Broncos have won five of their last six games and they won all but one of their games in the month of October (a home game against the Chargers) and Bo Nix was outstanding.
We saw him finish off the month of October with a sensational performance against the Carolina Panthers in which he threw for 284 yards with three passing touchdowns and a rushing touchdown. Most importantly -- no interceptions.
How did Nix stack up against the likes of #1 overall pick Caleb Williams, #2 overall pick Jayden Daniels, and #3 overall pick Drake Maye over the course of the month of October?
Bo Nix had a fantastic run in the month of October for the Broncos
As we get set to say goodbye to the month of October and welcome in the month of November, Nix's recent play serves as a reminder that patience is critical when it comes to evaluating rookie quarterbacks. After the first game of the season, so many people -- fans and "analysts" alike -- were ready to write Bo Nix off as an NFL quarterback.
In fact, there are still people poking unnecessary holes in his game, even if there are areas in which Nix can improve. It's been hilarious to see the people who genuinely have wanted him to fail from day one have to eat more and more crow as the season has progressed. And there is no doubt that Nix has a long way yet to go as a player, but people were so quick to write him off as a non-1st-round player, worst starting quarterback in the league, etc.
Now to see him putting up numbers that would hold up not only against the other rookie quarterbacks but some of the top quarterbacks in the entire NFL?
Broncos fans have every right to be a little bit excited. It's fair to continue approaching Bo Nix's progression with cautious optimism, but those out there just writing off his latest performances because the Broncos have played the Panthers and Saints are the ones who really don't know what they are talking about. There will always be people moving the goalposts with their analysis because they can't just admit that they were wrong about something. There has to be an explanation for why they were wrong so they can still, in a roundabout way, be right.
Or at least feel like they are right.
Broncos Country should be trusting its eyes out there. Bo Nix is progressing. He's playing well. He's showing command of the offense, he's making big-time throws, he's outstanding when it comes to making plays outside of the pocket and running with the ball. He's got so much going for him and we're only eight games into his NFL career. Now, we'll get to see how he fares against two of the league's very best.