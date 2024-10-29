Denver Broncos miss out on extremely obvious trade deadline target
The Denver Broncos desperately need some help at the wide receiver position, and a very logical player just got traded to another team. This is just brutal news to take on a Tuesday, as the Baltimore Ravens have acquired WR Diontae Johnson from the Carolina Panthers in exchange for a pick swap.
Not only was it a price the Broncos should have paid, but it's a move that Denver needed to make. This team has a bottom-3 WR room in the NFL, and that was on full display in Week 8. Not only did Lil'Jordan Humphrey fumble a reception, but Courtland Sutton fumbled at the goalline, dropped another pass, and Troy Franklin could not haul in a deep ball from Bo Nix that was perfectly placed.
And yet, one of the more notable players on the NFL trade deadline market will not go to the Denver Broncos:
Broncos miss out on an easy trade deadline target
You just have to wonder what, if anything, the Broncos will do at the deadline, as they're currently watching their rookie QB Bo Nix make a ton of strides, especially over the last month and a half and is avoiding the negative plays while also being able to improve in throwing the ball downfield. He was awesome in Week 8 and seemed a lot more comfortable in the pocket.
And the Broncos' WR issues didn't just pop up in Week 8. This team has sincerely left perhaps hundreds of yards and multiple touchdowns on the field due to drops or other miscues. That's just a disastrous scenario for a rookie QB, and while stats never tell the entire story, I cannot imagine the conversations we'd be having if Nix had the Chicago Bears or Washington Commanders WR room.
We'll see if the Broncos plan on making any moves to help out Bo Nix, as I have not even mentioned how horridly unproductive the team's tight end room has been this year. Overall, the Broncos' playmaking group has to be a bottom-5 unit in the NFL.
Guys like David Njoku, Evan Engram, Tee Higgins, Adam Thielen, and others could be available for the right price. There's one more week until the 2024 NFL Trade Deadline, so time is ticking. Diontae Johnson heads to the Baltimore Ravens, who do face the Denver Broncos in Week 9.
The Broncos hope to make it two weeks in a row that Johnson loses to the team.