3 trades the Broncos should make after blowout win vs. Panthers in Week 8
The Denver Broncos just won their fifth game of the 2024 season and regardless of what happens against the Baltimore Ravens in Week 9, they are in a position to be able to make some moves ahead of the trade deadline and upgrade the roster.
The question is, what kinds of moves could realistically be made at this point in the year? There are a number of players who are rumored to be available if the price is right and there are a number of areas the Denver Broncos could directly benefit. Head coach Sean Payton was a little furious after the team's big win over the Carolina Panthers on Sunday after two of his receivers fumbled the football.
We've also seen Bo Nix dealing with more dropped passes from his receivers than any other quarterback in the league this season. So how does this team upgrade the roster while still keeping the young guys involved? Who could they legitimately add to the team for a reasonable price?
3 trades the Denver Broncos should consider before Week 9
1. Greg Dulcich and a pick for Jaguars TE Evan Engram
I don't think the value on Greg Dulcich is going to be high enough that the Broncos will be able to just trade him straight up for something of great value, but they could possibly package him to get value in return.
We heard on the Thursday night broadcast a couple of weeks ago from Kirk Herbstreit that Sean Payton doesn't believe he currently has a "Joker" in his offensive arsenal. A "Joker" is a running back or tight end who can consistently be a mismatch in the passing game. At different points in time, it seemed like Dulcich or maybe even Jaleel McLaughlin could become that player for the Broncos, but it hasn't happened.
Evan Engram is a proven "Joker" type at the tight end position. The Broncos have a number of tight ends who can block, and those guys got more involved in the passing game than we have seen all season against the Panthers. But a player like Engram would give the Broncos a true weapon in the passing game who would cause teams to have to legitimately gameplan around his skills.
2. Baron Browning to the Panthers for WR Adam Thielen & a pick
Player-for-player trades are pretty rare in the NFL, but this is an instance where everyone would be scratching everyone's back.
The Broncos would be getting a playmaker at the receiver position who has some history with Sean Payton (Pro Bowl) as well as GM George Paton (Vikings). Adam Thielen was someone the Broncos previously tried to get in free agency, but he chose the Panthers instead.
It would be an instant upgrade in the playmaking department. Thielen looked really good in limited action before injury when Andy Dalton entered the lineup, and he can still get open and make tough catches. He could be the ideal type of player for what the Broncos need right now, someone who does the dirty work and makes a quarterback's life easier.
So, in this scenario, the Broncos get a much-needed upgrade at wide receiver, while the Panthers get a desperately needed pass rush option off the edge. Baron Browning played for Ejiro Evero in 2022 and arguably had the most success he's had as an NFL player under him. The Panthers would get a boost in the pass rush department, Browning goes to a spot that's familiar for him (with multiple familiar coaches on that staff), and gets a chance to boost his value tremendously before hitting free agency next year.
Again, everybody scratches everybody's back here. It almost makes too much sense to happen.
3. Trade QB Jarrett Stidham to the New York Giants for a pick or WR Jalin Hyatt
The New York Giants are desperate. Their franchise quarterback is 1-15 in prime time games over the course of his career. The Giants are 2-6 and clearly in the worst shape of any team in the NFC East. But they could go on a little bit of a run if someone could stabilize the QB position.
They signed Drew Lock this offseason and I'm not sure we're going to see him take over Daniel Jones's spot anytime soon. The Giants might look for a spark in the form of a trade to acquire someone like Jarrett Stidham, who could maybe raise the floor of that room and at least come in and execute the offense without making as many mistakes as Jones has made.
The Broncos aren't likely to have Stidham after this year anyway and would probably love to take on a future asset like a mid-round draft pick or a young receiver like Jalin Hyatt, who has not been playing for New York.