Broncos 2025 NFL mock draft has them addressing crucial need in round one
The Denver Broncos must surround Bo Nix with more talent on offense, and that happens in this 2025 NFL mock draft. PFF rolled out a mock draft recently, and it does not take a rocket scientist to see what the Broncos need. Defensively, they could use a new tackle, as DJ Jones is a free agent in 2025 and does not have pass rush juice that Denver could covet.
You could also argue that the Broncos need to address their ILB position as well. On offense, Denver has first-round needs at wide receiver, tight end, and tackle, as left tackle Garett Bolles is a free agent in 2025. The Broncos currently have the 21st overall pick in the first round, and here is their selection in the PFF mock draft:
"Eight weeks into the NFL season, the Denver Broncos’ success feels like the most surprising story. They seem to be ahead of their offensive rebuild with quarterback Bo Nix playing well enough, but it’s evident this team needs more consistent pass-catchers. There are few in college football more consistent than Egbuka when healthy.- Trevor Sikkema
Egbuka sports a career-high 85.2 PFF receiving grade through nine weeks of the college season, ranking 10th among FBS wide receivers."
There are two things here that would make me overjoyed about the possibility of Emeka Egbuka on the Denver Broncos;
Firstly, he seems to be a first-round consensus player
and
He plays his college football at Ohio State, which has been the gold-standard for WR play in the NFL over the last decade or so
Wide receivers like Terry McLaurin, Garrett Wilson, Chris Olave, Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Marvin Harrison Jr, Michael Thomas, and others have been able to carve out solid NFL careers, or are already budding stars.
Egbuka is 6'1" and a tad over 200 pounds, so the size is good. He's a senior this year and has caught 167 receptions for 2,403 yards and 20 touchdowns over his career thus far. He has had to share the WR room with some former first-round players, so his production is not crazy high, but he is averaging 78 yards per game in 2024.
The Denver Broncos are on pace to be in a position to go all-in next offseason and in the future. Bo Nix is developing before our eyes, and one of the biggest advantages in sports is having a stud QB on his rookie deal. I have maintained for months now that the ceiling for the 2024 Denver Broncos is the 2023 Houston Texans minus the division title, and with Denver at 5-3, they've got a great shot to make the postseason and sniff double-digit wins.
The Texans were aggressive this offseason, adding players like Joe Mixon, Stefon Diggs, and Danielle Hunter. Denver would be in a similar boat with Nix next offseason, so not only could they add Egbuka in the 2025 NFL Draft, but they could further bolster the WR room in free agency, perhaps with a player like Tee Higgins.
Denver could also pursue a trade before the 2024 NFL Trade Deadline, as the team needs some playmaker help now. Well, the best talent is young talent, so the team taking Emeka Egbuka in the 2025 NFL Draft would probably be a great pick.