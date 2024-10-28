Three playmakers the Broncos must consider trading for after Week 8 win
If you watched the Broncos' Week 8 win over the Panthers, you may have seen the errors by the team's pass-catchers, so Denver should consider adding one. A costly fumble by Lil'Jordan Humphrey, drops by Courtland Sutton and Troy Franklin, Marvin Mims Jr not even looking for the ball, and a fumble by Sutton right at the goal line proved to all be costly, silly, and avoidable errors.
Despite all of that, Bo Nix still had the best performance of his NFL career, throwing for three touchdowns and nearly 300 passing yards. There was a ton of production left on the field with the errors I just covered above, and it's just flat-out frustrating. Sean Payton even seemed to not be pleased:
And the answer is no, the Broncos are absolutely not good enough around Bo Nix, so they should consider adding one or more of these three playmakers.
Three playmakers the Broncos must consider trading for after Week 8 win
Diontae Johnson, WR, Carolina Panthers
The Denver Broncos did not see Diontae Johnson in Week 8 due to an injury, but he did come over to the Panthers in a trade with the Pittsburgh Steelers this past offseason. Johnson would immediately become the Broncos' best WR. He's got a Pro Bowl and one 1,000-yard season under his belt.
At 28 years old, Johnson still likely has a good bit of football left in him, and across his NFL career, he's caught 421 passes for 4,720 yards and 28 touchdowns.
Evan Engram, TE, Jacksonville Jaguars
A two-time Pro Bowl tight end, Evan Engram is on the 2-6 Jacksonville Jaguars and could be shipped to a new team at the NFL trade deadline. In four games in 2024, he's caught 20 passes for 178 yards and one score. He caught 114 passes in 2023 for the Jags, and across his NFL career spanning back to 2017, he's hauled in 469 receptions for 4,735 yards and 25 touchdowns.
Engram has also caught 67.6% of his career targets, so he's definitely a reliable pass-catcher and would instantly elevate Denver's TE room overnight.
Chris Olave, WR, New Orleans Saints
There is no way the 2-6 New Orleans Saints stand pat at the trade deadline, right? Well, one player they could move for a decent haul is WR Chris Olave, who was a first-round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft. Across 38 regular season games, Olave has already caught 190 passes for 2,552 yards and 10 touchdowns.
He's got over 1,000 yards in both of his seasons entering 2024 and could have another one in 2024. Olave is 24 years old, so he's also right in the prime of his career. With the familiarity Sean Payton has with the Saints, it could make sense for Payton to call up his old friend Mickey Loomis to try and make a deal.
This would be a player that Denver could justify parting with some notable draft capital for. I wonder if the Broncos' 2025 second-round pick would be enough to land Olave? It can't hurt to ask. Being able to trade for Chris Olave would give Denver a solid trio of wide receivers once Josh Reynolds is back from IR.
Olave, Sutton, and Reynolds is a great room for a rookie QB, and it would be even better if Denver got super aggressive and even added a tight end as well.