Denver Broncos officially have the best cornerback trio in the NFL
By Jack Ramsey
The Denver Broncos are off to a 5-3 start, and arguably their best position on the field every week has been their cornerback group. Led by all-world, franchise pillar Patrick Surtain, the Broncos have arguably the best starting cornerback trio in all of the NFL this year. Joining Surtain has been incredibly impressive first-year starter Riley Moss, and second-year starter Ja'Quan McMillian.
Coming into the year, there were serious questions surrounding the Broncos and who would be starting aside from Surtain. McMillian figured to be a starter following his strong 2023 campaign, but still did not have a season's worth of starting under his belt. While many hoped, and fairly assumed, that he would continue to play at a strong level this year, if not better, it was far from a certainty.
Broncos starting CB trio might be best in the NFL in 2024
Moss was mainly a special teamer and a reserve during his rookie campaign and entered training camp this summer in a position battle with a few veterans, including Levi Wallace and former Broncos starter Damarri Mathis. Since winning the job in camp, Moss has been everything the Broncos could have asked for and more. Moss has been not only a strong starter, but one of the best corners in football this year, and has made life difficult on opposing quarterbacks and receivers in the first half of the year.
The Broncos are no strangers to strong cornerback trios. The last time Denver made the playoffs, the strongest arm of their roster was the incredible cornerback trio of Chris Harris Jr., Aqib Talib, and Bradley Roby. While this current Broncos trio might not be on the same level as the No Fly Zone was, they are playing to a level that is not far off.
The Broncos cornerback trio has amassed five interceptions, 14 pass deflections, and continually grades as three of the best corners in the league.
For the Broncos, their success this year, and especially their next two weeks against the Ravens and Chiefs, will likely ride on how well their secondary can perform against the AFC’s two best quarterbacks. Luckily for Sean Payton and Vance Joseph, they can lay claim to the NFL’s best starting corner trio, and there is not much debate.