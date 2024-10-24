It took less than 8 games for Pat Surtain, Riley Moss to become NFL's best CB duo
The Denver Broncos weren't very highly thought of going into the 2024 season in terms of the overall quality of their roster. The Broncos entered the 2024 season with a number of major question marks on both sides of the ball, including the cornerback position.
Of course, everyone knew that Pat Surtain II had established himself as arguably the best overall cornerback in the NFL. But Surtain's excellence meant that the guy who lined up on the opposite side of the field was going to receive a lot of attention (in the form of targets). And second-year player Riley Moss, who won the job in training camp, has proven to be more than up to the task.
In fact, Moss has been so good early on this season that it might not be hyperbolic to state that the Denver Broncos have the best cornerback duo in the entire NFL right now.
Broncos have NFL's best CB duo in Pat Surtain II, Riley Moss
Surtain has missed most of the last two games due to a concussion, but we all know what he's capable of and what he brings to the table every single week. Surtain is the definition of a shutdown cornerback and an elite player at his position.
Riley Moss has been stingy on his side of the field as well, and one stat in particular really drives home the argument and case these guys have made as the best duo in the league.
According to Tyler Gorse, Moss and Surtain are tied for 2nd-best in the NFL right now in average yards of separation allowed (per Next Gen Stats).
Player Name
Avg. Yards of Separation Allowed
1. Brandon Stephens, Ravens
1.8
T2. Pat Surtain II, Broncos
2.1
T2. Riley Moss, Broncos
2.1
T2. Darius Slay, Eagles
2.1
Surtain and Moss have been stingy in every possible way this season, other than the occasional grabby penalty downfield. But with the numbers they are posting, you'll kind of just live with that every now and then. These guys use good technique, they are athletic, they are instinctive, they are tough, and they are competitive.
You see the way Surtain and Moss have played so far this season and it's exactly what every Broncos fan has been hoping for when it comes to really seeing the excellence and greatness of Pat Surtain II amplified. It's awesome to have a corner who can shut down one side of the field, but you're almost playing in a different league when you can have a guy on the other side of the field that makes quarterbacks nervous as well.
Surtain is expected to rejoin Moss on the field in Week 8 against the Panthers after missing the last couple of weeks with a concussion.