Patrick Surtain II and Riley Moss have to be laughing after Chiefs' WR move
The Kansas City Chiefs swung a trade for WR DeAndre Hopkins on Wednesday, and I can't help but wonder how much the Broncos' secondary is laughing. The Broncos play the Chiefs in Week 10 and will again meet in Week 18. They've lost both Rashee Rice and Hollywood Brown for the season, so the offense just does not have many reliable playmakers at this point.
Travis Kelce seems to be over the hump, and Patrick Mahomes has thrown more interceptions than touchdowns this season. It's not crazy to suggest that even with them acquiring Hopkins, they have a bottom-5 playmaking unit on offense in the NFL.
Their offense just hasn't been all that great this year, so a move like this was coming for KC at some point. Well, you just have to wonder what the Broncos' defense thinks about this move...
Not only could you easily argue that Patrick Surtain II and Riley Moss are having Pro Bowl seasons, but you could also argue that Surtain is having a DPOY type of season. He's locked down his opposition and is just not letting much of anything on this side.
According to Pro Football Reference, Surtain as allowed just 10 completions for 102 yards and zero touchdowns. He's credited with allowing an opposing passer rating of just 41.1, which is flat-out insane.
Surtain has two interceptions on the year as well.
Riley Moss is also having quite the season. And it's even more impressive when you consider that the ball has been thrown his way a lot with how good Surtain is. There may not be a more difficult position on defense than being the CB2 next to a shutdown CB1.
Moss has allowed 30 receptions for 332 yards. He's got one interception on the year and has allowed an opposing passer rating of 72.5. Not only is Surtain locking down his opponents, but Moss is as well. At some point, I am sure both Surtain an Moss will get a chance to lineup against DeAndre Hopkins, who is 32 years old and clearly not the WR he once was.
I can only imagine just how much the best CB duo in the NFL is laughing after seeing this news break on Wednesday morning. Denver is probably going to have to beat the Kansas City Chiefs at least once this season if they hope to make the playoffs.