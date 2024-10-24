Broncos should make two obvious practice squad promotions for Week 8
The Denver Broncos don't exactly have a ton of open spots on their active 53-man roster right now with a number of key players getting healthy and returning in recent weeks, including offensive tackle Mike McGlinchey, cornerback Damarri Mathis, edge rusher Baron Browning, and rookie running back Audric Estimé. With that in mind, the team also has to be mindful of the players they are promoting off the practice squad and which players still have promotions available who could be of help.
Even though the offense did pretty well against the Saints, putting up 26 of the team's 33 points (Cody Barton defensive TD), there are still a couple of obvious practice squad call-ups in Week 8 who could help the team on that side of the ball.
What are these moves? Why are they obvious? And why is now, in particular, the right time?
Broncos should call up WR AT Perry, TE Donald Parham Jr from practice squad
Against the Panthers in Week 8, the Broncos' obvious practice squad call-ups from the vantage point of helping out the offense would be wide receiver AT Perry and tight end Donald Parham Jr. Interestingly enough, Perry and Parham combined for a whopping eight touchdowns between the two of them just last season.
And, at least for the time being, they are on ice on the Broncos' practice squad. They are obvious call-ups because the Broncos have struggled in a variety of ways in the playmaking department. They have struggled with separation at the receiver position. They have struggled making plays at the catch point. They have struggled, in general, to move the chains on third down (31st in the NFL). Perry had a limited sample as a rookie in 2023 but averaged over 20 yards per catch and had the aforementioned four touchdowns.
As for Parham, the Broncos currently rank 21st in the NFL in red zone percentage, a number that was helped tremendously by a couple of rushing touchdowns last Thursday night. Parham has a 6-foot-8 frame and not only had four touchdowns last year but has 11 touchdowns over the course of his NFL career. That's more than most of the guys on the Broncos' active roster, save for wide receiver Courtland Sutton.
The timing is perfect right now for the Broncos to make these promotions because they are going to have to determine relatively soon whether or not they are going to make some type of move at the NFL trade deadline. Not knowing what you have in players like Perry and Parham before the trade deadline is a bit of a disadvantage, because those are guys who could maybe give you the confidence to stay put and keep your picks.
The Broncos will have to determine whether or not they actually have the roster spots available for guys like this. Adam Trautman, Nate Adkins, and Lucas Krull have been active at the tight end position the last handful of games. Courtland Sutton, Marvin Mims Jr., Troy Franklin, Devaughn Vele, and Lil'Jordan Humphrey have been the primary guys at receiver, so who would be sacrificed to make a way for these players?
That's what Sean Payton gets paid the big bucks to decide.