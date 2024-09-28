The Denver Broncos need to trade for this former Biletnikoff Award winner
By Jordan Lopez
The Denver Broncos are in desperate need of help from their playmakers and there is a wide receiver in the NFC that has not been used at all that can help Bo Nix and the offense.
Jalin Hyatt, former Bilentikoff Award winner from Tennessee, is on the New York Giants but gets no action for Brian Daboll and his offense. On Thursday Night Football against the Dallas Cowboys, Hyatt only played in 13 snaps. The most he has played this season is 15 in the season opener versus the Vikings.
It is ludicrous that Hyatt is not getting the playing time he is supposed to get with the Giants, who they selected in the third round in 2023.
Denver Broncos could be ideal landing spot for Jalin Hyatt in a trade
With the emergence of Malik Nabers, Hyatt is now further in the depth chart and rarely sees the field.
In his rookie year last season, Hyatt recorded only 23 catches for 373 yards. He averaged 16.2 yards per catch, which would of ranked him as the 7th highest among qualified receivers behind Nico Collins.
Hyatt was a beast at Tennessee and was rightfully awarded the best wide receiver in college in 2022. He totaled:
- 67 Receptions
- 1,7267 yards
- 18.9 Yards per Catch
- 15 Touchdowns
- 156.5 Passer Rating When Targeted
Heading into Week 3 last year, Hyatt had averaged a 17.53 mph top speed on his routes, 1 mph faster than any other WR. He is a very explosive player and can be a very capable playmaker in yards after the catch situations, something the Broncos lack right now.
With Marvin Mims Jr and Troy Franklin seeing the field a bit more heading into Week 4, Hyatt would be another fast option for Denver to utilize.
The Broncos have four wide receivers that are very similar to each other and don't complement one another. These four are Courtland Sutton, Josh Reynolds, Lil'Jordan Humphrey, and Devaughn Vele. They are all big body, possession receivers. All four receivers can't create separation on a consistent basis and don't provide a threat to opposing secondaries the way Mims, Franklin, and someone like Hyatt can.
To put it nicely, those four receivers lack speed and can't make a play after the catch consistently for Nix.
Hyatt has elite speed and it's not being used in New York for one reason or another. Denver needs his abilities to help this wide receiver room and George Paton should be making a call to see what is happening with him.
The third-round pick was just drafted last year, so who knows what the price will be for him, if he's available via trade.
There were rumors of Hyatt requesting a trade out of New York and he has recently denied it but, when there is smoke, there is fire.
The Broncos should be monitoring this situation as Hyatt would be perfect for Payton and his offense. An 11-personnel package with Mims, Franklin, and Hyatt on the field would be tremendous for Nix and keep the defense on their toes with the elite speed and playmaking on the field.