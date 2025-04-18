The Broncos have never done this in the NFL Draft (and probably never will)

One of the most anticipated events in the NFL is exactly one week away: the NFL Draft, where college players' lives change forever. The Denver Broncos will enter this significant event with seven selections (three in the top 100) and the flexibility to move up or down to secure a specific prospect they favor or to acquire extra capital. Denver addressed their top needs in free agency (inside linebacker, tight end, and safety), which gives them the above-mentioned flexibility heading into the Draft.

Regardless of the team addressing their top needs, the Broncos can still add talent and depth during the Draft in the same or other position groups. The expectation is that Denver will add at least one running back, which is likely their biggest need after their free agency signings. They are well-positioned to acquire strong players in all phases of the game.

Speaking of the Draft, the Denver Broncos belong to a unique group of teams in the history of this event. Let's take a look at what this group is.

The Broncos are one of three teams that have never had the number one pick in NFL Draft history

These 3 current franchises have never had the No. 1 pick in an #NFLDraft 🤯 pic.twitter.com/w8GmusGzUL — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) April 17, 2025

Alongside the Baltimore Ravens and Seattle Seahawks, the Denver Broncos are one of the three teams that have never had the first pick in NFL Draft history. They have been close, as they had the second overall pick in the 2011 edition, where they selected star edge rusher and Super Bowl 50 MVP Von Miller, but never had the first one.

Never having the first overall pick means that the Broncos have never had the worst win-loss record in an individual season. As I mentioned before, they have been close, as they have had the 2nd pick and have had the 5th pick multiple times. Specifically, they have had a top ten over ten times, the most recent one being in 2023 (which was sent to Seattle as part of the Russell Wilson trade). The most recent time Denver has picked within the top 10 was in 2021, where they selected the current NFL Defensive Player of the Year and star cornerback Patrick Surtain II.

People could be wondering about Hall of Famer John Elway. He was the first overall selection in the 1983 NFL Draft, but the Denver Broncos did not select him. The Baltimore Colts were the team that selected the legendary quarterback. Elway was then traded to Denver, but once again, it was not a Broncos draft pick.

Now, with a true franchise quarterback in Bo Nix, the first one since Hall of Famer Peyton Manning, who they selected with the 12th overall pick in the 2024 edition of the NFL Draft, it does not seem like the Broncos will have the first overall pick anytime soon. It will be interesting to see which of the three remaining teams will achieve the worst win-loss record first and secure the number one selection for the first time.