Bo Nix is already turning the Broncos into a top free agent destination

The Denver Broncos are already a top free agent destination, and young QB Bo Nix seems to be a huge reason why. In some stellar reporting and storytelling by Luca Evans of The Denver Post, one of the team's major free agent acquisitions, tight end Evan Engram, seemed to choose the Broncos because of the young QB.

And while that may seem a bit over the top being that Nix has played just one year in the NFL, some of what was said regarding Nix and the Broncos by Evan Engram himself is just flat-out great stuff:

"“I think it was looking at all that, and then saying, ‘Is this quarterback good enough to fulfill this and allow me to maximize my potential in this offense?’” Lieberman said of Engram’s decision. “And then, I think, when you turn Bo on, (Evan) was like, ‘Oh, not only is he good enough, like, he’s really good. Like, he’s really tough, he can make all the throws, he’s athletic.'”



“(Evan) was like, ‘Yeah, like, this dude walks around like he knows what he’s doing,'” Lieberman said. “‘Like, he started six years in college, he walks around like he’s been around the block.’”" Drew Lieberman/Evan Engram/Luca Evans

Bo Nix is already recruiting players to Denver

This is just glorious. The Denver Broncos starting QB, their franchise QB, is not only one of the 10 best in the NFL already, but he's actively recruiting top free agents to his team. Nix just turned 25 years old and has just 18 total games of NFL experience under his belt, but he's got the entire city of Denver on the tips of his fingers, and it's clear that Nix goes about his business like he's a 10-year veteran.

The Broncos were missing this type of player at the QB position, and this gets even better when you also realize that Evan Engram had a ton of interest from the Los Angeles Chargers as well, so Bo Nix was literally able to recruit a top free agent away from a division rival.

Denver went 10-7 in the 2024 NFL Season, and after starting out throwing zero touchdowns against four interceptions, Nix went onto throw 29 touchdowns against just eight interceptions the rest of the way. In total, Nix had 35 total touchdowns in the regular season and helped lead the Broncos to their first playoff appearance since the 2015 NFL Season.

Right now, many could be looking at the Broncos as a dark horse Super Bowl team in 2025. Not only were they able to sign Evan Engram, but they also nabbed Dre Greenlaw and Talanoa Hufanga from the San Francisco 49ers, which are two more high-character, culture-establishing players.

Even before the 2025 NFL Draft, the Denver Broncos roster is already noticeably better than it was when the 2024 season ended. Bo Nix's early impact on this roster and city, frankly, cannot be overstated.