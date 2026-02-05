Terrell Davis says the quiet part out loud about the Broncos RB room

The main priority for the Denver Broncos this offseason, position-wise, needs to be finding a legitimate solution at the running back spot. The team brought in J.K. Dobbins late in free agency last year, and he ended up carving out a very productive 10 games for the team.

However, the injury concerns unfortunately plagued Dobbins in Denver. He went down with a season-ending foot injury in the team's Week 10 victory over the Las Vegas Raiders, and finished the 2025 season with 772 yards. The Broncos averaged nearly 130 rushing yards per game with Dobbins in the lineup, which was a fantastic level of efficiency for the team.

But at the end of the day, the best ability is availability, and that's not something Dobbins has excelled at. After he went down, the team turned to, primarily, RJ Harvey, the rookie who Denver took in the second round of the 2025 NFL Draft.



Outside of a lot of goal-line touchdowns and some explosive runs here and there, Harvey was simply not an efficient down-to-down running back. Well, all-time Broncos legend Terrell Davis recently sounded off about the running back room, and talked about how the Broncos need to aggressively fill the position with more talent.

Terrell Davis seems to think the Denver Broncos need to aggressively fill the RB room

During an interview with DNVR Sports on Wednesday, Davis didn’t hold back when sharing his thoughts on how he would approach building the team's running back room this offseason.

"I’m trying to fill that room up with a bunch of highly competitive running backs. Guys that can go now.



We’re not in the business of waiting for people to develop. It'd be nice if they could, but let’s bring in as much competition as we can."

These are some strong words from Davis, who is one of the greatest to ever play the position in the history of the NFL, so it's not a shock that he's taking this line of thinking with the running back room.

The first thing that Davis mentions is the Dobbins injury bug following him to Denver, so it honestly sounded like Davis doesn't necessarily think he should continue to be the RB1 of the Broncos.

Denver obviously thought they had someone to carry the load once Dobbins went down, but Harvey was not able to do it nearly as efficiently. Davis also continues and says that the Broncos should bring in a "bunch" of highly competitive players at the position, which would not be a bad idea. Luckily for the front office, the free agency market is filled with quality players at the position.

The biggest names on the market this offseason include Breece Hall, Kenneth Walker III, Rachaad White, Javonte Williams, Travis Etienne, Rico Dowdle, Isiah Pacheco, Tyler Allgeier, Dobbins, and a few others. To put it bluntly, there is no excuse for the Broncos not to sign multiple running backs from this massive free agency group.

Even with Harvey in the picture, you get the sense that the team will need multiple reinforcements at the position. Harvey is already 25 years old, so it's not a guarantee that he'll develop further. Running backs are typically able to hit their ceiling in the NFL rather quickly, and with Harvey being a lot older than most players after their rookie season, the odds of his development are lower.

The grand prize in free agency might just be Hall, but even after that, if the Broncos were to sign Hall, another addition could be made. I do believe a realistic scenario would be the Broncos signing someone like Hall, going forward with Harvey, and also adding a rookie running back who can pass protect in the 2026 NFL Draft.

Guys like Jaleel McLaughlin and Tyler Badie are, unfortunately, not anything special at the position and don't bring a ton to the table. It would feel like a catastrophic failure if the front office did not bring in multiple new faces at in the offseason.

Terrell Davis is 100 percent right.