JK Dobbins' signing further proves the Broncos are all-in around Bo Nix

The Denver Broncos have added another weapon to their offense, as they'll be signing free agent running back JK Dobbins.

The Broncos have made a ton of strides in their backfield this offseason, as they said goodbye to Javonte Williams in free agency but replaced him with RJ Harvey in the 2025 NFL Draft and JK Dobbins on Tuesday in the free agency market.

Denver figures to primarily feature Dobbins and Harvey in the run game with the potential for Audric Estime to get some looks as well, but when you look at this offense as a whole and even the moves they made on the defensive side of the ball, one thing is abundantly clear; this team and front office are all-in around Bo Nix, period.

Bo Nix is making the Denver Broncos Bo-lievers

The Broncos were truly aggressive in free agency, but they weren't reckless. Denver kicked off the FA period with signings of Evan Engram, Dre Greenlaw, and Talanoa Hufanga. Each contract is structured in a great way, and none of them are these massive overpays we typically see in free agency.

They further bolstered the offense with RJ Harvey and Pat Bryant in the 2025 NFL Draft, but still continued to add to the defense with their first-round selection in Jahdae Barron, but if that wasn't enough, a team that ranked 10th in points scored and 3rd in points allowed still felt like they needed to add more, so news of the Dobbins' signing broke on Tuesday.

Frankly, Denver could have been a lot more modest in free agency and ran it back with most of the same guys from 2024 - no one forced them to go out and spend a good bit of money on the market and continue to add difference-makers into June, but this team clearly believes in their young QB and are letting the entire NFL world know.

Denver won 10 games in the 2024 NFL Season and have made enough moves to perhaps win two or three more. An improved run game, multiple new pass-catchers, and a trio of key new faces on the defensive side of the ball could have this franchise hitting new heights in the 2025 NFL Season.