The Denver Broncos are set up to have a prolific 2025 season. Let's make three guarantees for the team for this year.

Given how good this roster is and where the team has the biggest strengths, we can absolutely make some guarantees for this team in 2025. The Broncos could continue their climb to the top of the NFL mountain and might just be a legitimate threat to capture the AFC West title.

But they won't get there without some key contributions and some improvements from 2024. Let's make three guarantees for Denver in the 2025 NFL Season.

3 absolute guarantees for the Denver Broncos in the 2025 NFL Season

The running game is noticeably improved

I actually just kind of have a great feeling that the Broncos will end up signing JK Dobbins to further help out the run game. If this is the case, Denver's top backs could be Dobbins and RJ Harvey, which would be a massive, massive improvement from the 2024 stable of Javonte Williams, Audric Estime, and Jaleel McLaughlin.

The offensive line is already elite with their run blocking, so it's simply a personnel issue in the backfield, but even if they don't sign Dobbins, they should field a more talented unit in 2025.

The defense finishes no worse than top-5 in points allowed

The Denver Broncos finished third in points allowed in the 2024 NFL Season, but they will finish no worse than fifth in the 2025 NFL Season. Dre Greenlaw, Talanoa Hufanga, and Jahdae Barron were the new additions to the unit in 2025, so there is reason to believe that the unit will be better with these guys in the picture, but Vance Joseph being back for a third season could also have a huge impact.

Unless the team endures some major injuries on this side of the ball, the defense is again going to be simply elite.

The Broncos again finish top in the NFL in sacks

The Broncos finished with 63 sacks in 2024, which was nine more than the next-closest team. Denver is also actually set to field an improved front seven with Dre Greenlaw now in the picture instead of Cody Barton, but their top pass-rushers are all back for at least one more season.

Guys like Jonathon Cooper, Nik Bonitto, and Zach Allen have improved in each of the last few seasons, so what is stopping them from taking another step forward? Denver was simply elite at rushing the passer and generating sacks, and them now also fielding an improved secondary could help out the rush.