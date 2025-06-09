Denver Broncos offseason moves ranked among the best in the NFL

The Broncos seemed to invest equally on offense and defense this offseason. Did they have one of the league's best offseasons?

I was honestly shocked that the Broncos did not do more on offense, and I don't think I was the only one who thought that. Denver's biggest investments in free agency came on the defensive side of the ball, and even their first-round pick back in April was on defense.

However, the team did add some playmakers on offense but also seem to be quite high on their own guys who were already there. When you look at all the moves Denver made in the 2025 NFL Offseason, did they have one of the best in the entire NFL?

Did the Broncos truly have a great offseason?

Gary Davenport of Bleacher Report ranked the top 25 moves of the 2025 NFL Offseason and put the Denver Broncos defensive moves as the seventh-best:

"7. Denver Broncos Double Down on Defense



Last year, the Broncos ranked seventh in total defense and third in scoring defense on the way to the postseason. They made a concerted effort to get even better on that side of the ball in the offseason, poaching a pair of quality starters from the San Francisco 49ers in safety Talanoa Hufanga and linebacker Dre Greenlaw and using their first pick in the 2025 draft on a top cornerback prospect in Jahdae Barron of Texas." Gary Davenport

It is true that the Broncos already had one of the best defenses in the NFL, and if they would have brought back all 11 starters on that side of the ball for 2025, the unit would have been just fine yet again. However, it's clear that the front office did want to continue building on a strength, and in today's NFL, no team is going to win without being 'great' at something.

The Broncos could still be doing more work on offense, though, as the team hosted JK Dobbins on a visit last week, and with the Houston Texans set to sign Nick Chubb, Denver may have to act quickly if they want to add a running back to the mix.

Overall, Denver seemed to address all of their needs in the 2025 NFL Offseason, and as fans, that's not really something to complain about. Sure, some of these moves may end up not working, but that's how it goes sometimes in the NFL.