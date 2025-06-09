Broncos may be forced to act quickly with recent running back news

Some notable running back news broke on Sunday afternoon, and this news may force the Denver Broncos to act pretty quickly.

The Broncos clearly have some room to add another piece or two on the offensive side of the ball, and while this team did finish 10th in points scored in 2024, most could see just how much room this unit had to grow. The offseason additions of RJ Harvey, Evan Engram, and Pat Bryant all figure to be appreciable upgrades at their positions, but more help could be needed.

Earlier this month, news broke that the Broncos would visit with free agent RB JK Dobbins, but no deal came from that visit. However, some recent RB news breaking on Sunday night could force the Broncos to act quickly.

Texans plan to sign RB Nick Chubb

According to Ian Rapoport, the Houston Texans will sign free agent running back Nick Chubb on Monday if the physical checks out:

This is absolutely major news, as the Texans had previous had some interest in JK Dobbins, but with them likely signing Chubb, you have to wonder what went wrong during their pursuit of Dobbins. The most likely answer might be money related, as there is just no chance that JK Dobbins would get less than Nick Chubb.

But with Chubb now likely off the market, the Broncos have to close a deal with JK Dobbins. It's clear that they want some more running back help, and the free agent market outside of Chubb and Dobbins is quite barren. The other viable option may be Denver trying to trade for someone, but that is a lot more involved than a free agency signing.

The Broncos are all-in this season and with this new window they have, so they must act quickly and close a deal with JK Dobbins since Nick Chubb is likely headed to Houston.