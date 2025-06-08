3 most underrated Denver Broncos players for the 2025 NFL Season

The Denver Broncos definitely have their share of underrated players. Which three are the most underrated approaching the 2025 NFL Season?

The Broncos definitely have one of the better rosters in the NFL filled with players acquired in many different ways. What sticks out to be about the roster is that they have a great mixture of drafted and signed players. Denver also has some pieces they've traded for as well.

But it seems to be that these three players just aren't getting enough love for just how good they are and could be. Who are the most underrated players on the Broncos roster for 2025?

Who are the most underrated Denver Broncos?

Bo Nix, QB

On paper, Bo Nix had a pretty awesome rookie season, but it's important to not get too hung up on their season-long statistics, as rookies are typically going through growing pains, so the QB they are in Week 3 is a lot different that who they are in when Week 18 rolls around, and this is especially true for Nix.

Like most any other rookie QB, Nix was playing like a rookie, but as the season went on, things began to click and come together, as he looked like a totally different QB when Week 18 rolled around. In fact, over the last eight games of the year, which is just about half, Bo Nix threw for 21 touchdowns against six interceptions for a stellar 108 passer rating.

He also added 2,022 yards and completed 70.3% of his passes. If you take Nix's final eight games and average them over a full 17-game season, this is the pace he was on:



4,297 yards

45 touchdowns

13 interceptions

108 passer rating

There is reason to believe that the Bo Nix we saw over the last eight games of the 2024 NFL Season is who we will see when 2025 begins, so perhaps the Broncos second-year passer is better than we think?

Malcolm Roach, DT

Malcolm Roach played in all 17 games for the Denver Broncos in 2024, racking up 2.5 sacks, five tackles for loss, and eight QB hits, so he definitely helped out in the pass rush department. But across all defensive tackles in the NFL in 2024, Roach actually ranked seventh in run stop win rate, according to ESPN. Even though he was a backup player, Roach absolutely made the most of his opportunities and was a huge asset in the Broncos being able to stop the run. Roach turns just 27 years old on June 9th.

Dondrea Tillman, EDGE

Coming from the USFL, Dondrea Tillman absolutely made the most of his chances with the Denver Broncos in 2024. He played in 12 games, but in those 12 games, he managed to rack up five sacks, five tackles for loss, and seven QB hits. He did this in just 29% of the Denver Broncos defensive snaps, which came out to 242 snaps in total on that side of the ball. Only 27, Tillman figures to see some more reps in the 2025 season, and given his modest but notable production in 2024, there is reason to believe that Tillman could become quite the pass rusher this upcoming season.