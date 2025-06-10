NFL Power Rankings: Broncos crack the top-10 as minicamp approaches

With mandatory minicamps set to begin across the NFL, let's roll out our latest power rankings, and the Denver Broncos are higher than you think.

The Broncos ended up being the seventh and final team in the AFC playoffs last year, but they've seemed to have made some key moves that could propel them higher in the 2025 season. However, there are 15 other teams in the AFC that plan on getting in Denver's way.

And the Broncos will have to show that they can compete with the top teams in the conference, so all the talk will be for nothing if they don't back it up.

NFL Power Rankings: Broncos are higher than you think

32. New Orleans Saints

Easily the worst team in the NFL, the New Orleans Saints shockingly saw Derek Carr retire, so this team is in a tough spot for 2025.

31. Cleveland Browns

Perhaps the most dysfunctional QB room in the NFL, the Cleveland Browns come in at 31st in our power rankings and really don't have much to look forward to.

30. Tennessee Titans

Drafting Cam Ward with the first overall pick, the Tennessee Titans are at least trying to build this thing the right way.

29. New York Giants

Former Denver Broncos QB Russell Wilson is projected to start for the New York Giants in 2025 - that isn't going to end well for this franchise.

28. New York Jets

Justin Fields is going to start games for the Jets in the 2025 NFL Season, so that tells you all you need to know about this team. Now yes, they have some roster talent, but the QB is going to bring the entire operation down.

27. Indianapolis Colts

Anthony Richardson already being hurt is a disaster, as it's not like Daniel Jones is a much better option. Indy is 27th in our power rankings.

26. Las Vegas Raiders

I have no idea why the Raiders think Geno Smith was the right answer for the 2025 NFL Season. They are clearly the worst team in the AFC West and among the worst in the NFL.

25. Carolina Panthers

The frisky Carolina Panthers could shock some people in 2025 if Bryce Young can put it all together.

24. Jacksonville Jaguars

Another frisky team, first-year head coach Liam Coen might be the right man to finally get this operation on the right track.

23. Seattle Seahawks

Is it possible that the Seattle Seahawks lost the Russell Wilson trade?

Seriously, did they?

22. Miami Dolphins

The brittle Miami Dolphins aren't going to go very far if Tua Tagovailoa continues to miss games and not stay on the field for a full season.

21. Atlanta Falcons

A fun team with a ton of roster talent, the Atlanta Falcons offense could takeoff in 2025 if Michael Penix Jr is the answer.

20. Dallas Cowboys

Hiring Brian Schottenheimer this offseason, the Dallas Cowboys still feel like a dysfunctional mess. They are 20th in our latest power rankings.

19. Chicago Bears

Overhauling their offensive line and adding some key weapons on offense, the Chicago Bears could get a lot closer to 10th in power rankings if the roster talent ends up coming together.

18. New England Patriots

I would not rule out the New England Patriots from being a huge problem in the AFC in the 2025 NFL Season. All of a sudden, this team has the necessary pieces to compete with the best of them.

17. San Francisco 49ers

The San Francisco 49ers have the easiest schedule in the NFL, but the roster talent is a bit shaky outside of their key players, who also can't seem to stay healthy.

16. Arizona Cardinals

A rebuilt defensive line could be enough to propel the Arizona Cardinals into the playoffs in the 2025 NFL Season.

15. Minnesota Vikings

Essentially starting a rookie QB in 2025, I have no idea why people are so high on the Minnesota Vikings. JJ McCarthy is going to have some growing pains, folks.

14. Cincinnati Bengals

Beating the Denver Broncos in 2024 but missing the playoffs, the Cincinnati Bengals feel on track to again be an OK team. They won five games in a row to end the season but again finished 9-8.

13. Pittsburgh Steelers

Signing Aaron Rodgers does make the Pittsburgh Steelers a better football team, but it hurts them in the long-term. Pittsburgh comes in 13th in our power rankings.

12. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Can the Tampa Bay Buccaneers take the next step into contention in 2025? If not, this team is going nowhere. Perhaps Baker Mayfield is a part of the problem? Yeah, he's good, but is he truly great?

Winning 11 games in 2024 and coming in 11th in our power rankings, the Green Bay Packers made news on Monday by cutting Jaire Alexander.

10. Houston Texans

The Houston Texans, for two years in a row now, have won 10 games, won the AFC South, and won a singular playoff game. Will that change in 2025?

9. Los Angeles Chargers

The Los Angeles Chargers did add some talent in the offseason, but I get an early impression that this team does have a distinct ceiling with Justin Herbert under center.

8. Denver Broncos

Inside the top-10 in our power rankings, the Denver Broncos are trending in the right direction and added a good bit of talent this offseason. Denver is a team to keep an eye on.

7. Los Angeles Rams

Just above the Denver Broncos in our power rankings, the LA Rams finished 2024 9-3 after a shaky 1-4 start.

6. Kansas City Chiefs

A team that won all of their one-score games in 2024, the Kansas City Chiefs surely won't do that again, right?

5. Washington Commanders

Jayden Daniels and the Washington Commanders rise in our power rankings and are fifth in the NFL. The Broncos do face the Commanders during the 2025 NFL Season.

4. Baltimore Ravens

The Baltimore Ravens have struggled to find legitimate playoff success, but they're still among the best teams in the league.

3. Detroit Lions

Losing both coordinators is going to hurt, but the Detroit Lions absolutely have the best roster in the entire NFL and are going to win a crap-ton of games.

2. Buffalo Bills

A team the Denver Broncos saw in the Wild Card Round, the Buffalo Bills are the best team in the AFC and no. 2 in our power rankings.

1. Philadelphia Eagles

The Super Bowl champions are going to be first in our NFL power rankings until another team can prove that they are better; it's simple.