Denver Broncos remaining free agency signings could not be more clear

The Denver Broncos have two golden opportunities in front of them to bolster their roster one final time before the start of the 2025 NFL Season.

There are still some quality free agents left on the market, and many of them are starting-caliber players as well. The Broncos are currently in a win-now mode with their young QB in Bo Nix and a top-10 roster in the NFL.

They've made some all-in moves this offseason, but recent developments could thrust two more moves in front of the Broncos, as these remaining free agency signings could truly cap-off what could be a legendary offseason.

The Broncos must sign Germaine Pratt and JK Dobbins to cap-off a stellar offseason

The long-time Cincinnati Bengals linebacker was cut on Monday, and we already know that JK Dobbins was brought in for a visit with the Broncos last week. Pratt is just 29 years old - just turned 29, better than Alex Singleton, and healthier, too.

It's actually a bit of a shock that the Bengals cut him, but that franchise has been dysfunctional for years. Pratt has over 600 tackles in his six years in the NFL and has not missed a start over the last two seasons. Inserting Germaine Pratt next to Dre Greenlaw would give the Broncos one of the best ILB duos in the NFL.

The team bringing in JK Dobbins for a visit tells us that there is some degree of interest in the player. Dobbins is 26 years old and averaged over four yards per carry with the Los Angeles Chargers in 2024. He's also a proven commodity as a RB and would be in a spot with the Broncos where he would not need to carry a majority of the load.

This may allow him to stay on the field for most of the season, as Dobbins does come with a huge injury concern, but it's a low-cost bet worth making. When you look at the remaining free agent market, it's hard to see two better options to help out the 2025 Denver Broncos than Germaine Pratt and JK Dobbins.