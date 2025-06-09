3 way too early Denver Broncos bold predictions for the 2025 NFL Season

The 2025 NFL Season is still a few months away, but that won't stop us from making some insanely bold Denver Broncos predictions.

The Broncos could end up putting the entire NFL on notice yet again in the 2025 season, and this may be primarily due to a huge year two leap from Bo Nix.

The young QB shocked the world in 2024 and now has totally turned the course of this franchise, but just how good can the Broncos be in the 2025 NFL Season? We rolled out some way too early bold predictions for the team this year.

Let's get into them.

Let's make some early bold predictions for the 2025 Denver Broncos

Someone rushes for 1,000 yards

The Denver Broncos had not had a 1,000-yard rusher since Phillip Lindsay back in 2019, but even during that season, Lindsay rushed for just 1,011 yards. Denver's run game has just been 'eh' for years now, but the 2025 season could change that. The team took RJ Harvey in the second round of the 2025 NFL Draft and could still sign JK Dobbins. Whether it's Harvey, Dobbins, or even someone else like Audric Estime, the Broncos will have a 1,000-yard rusher and break this sad streak. If so, the offense could hit new heights and make our second bold prediction quite attainable.

Bo Nix is responsible for 40 total touchdowns

Bo Nix had 34 total touchdowns in 2024; 29 passing, four rushing, and one receiving. He really wasn't all that far away from having 40 total touchdowns. Nix also did not throw for a touchdown pass until his fourth game in the NFL. If we take Bo Nix's 17-game average beginning with that Week 4 game against the Jets, he was on a 35 passing touchdown pace. With a year two jump and better weapons, Bo Nix finding a way to have at least 40 total touchdowns would be outstanding and could also put him in some MVP talks.

The Broncos win the AFC West

These are bold predictions, after all!

The Broncos won 10 games in 2024, but of their seven losses, six of them were by just one score. This team was actually quite bad in one-score games. To me, this was simply an up-and-coming team learning how to win and finish games. They had a rookie QB and were largely playing with house money. On the flip side, the Kansas City Chiefs won all of their one-score games, and it just does not feel likely that Denver loses most of their and KC wins all of theirs again in 2025. The AFC West race might be a photo-finish, but the Broncos could have the higher ceiling and do just enough to earn the title.