Denver Broncos fans can’t ignore this terrifying possibility in 2025

The Denver Broncos seem to be in a great spot to explode and turn into a contender, but what if disaster strikes?

Not a single fan would want to see this, as Broncos Country has suffered for long enough, but what if disaster strikes? Over the past few seasons, the Broncos have gone from five, to eight, to now 10 wins in the 2024 NFL Season.

They've doubled their win total since the 2022 NFL Season, and if you look at the team's season in 2024, it was easy to see how this team should have one another game or two. Of their seven losses, six of them were by just one score, and with a mangeable schedule in 2025, this team could be on track to win 12 games or more.

But what if disaster strikes?

What if Bo Nix regresses in year two?

This would be perhaps the worst-possible thing to happen to the team in the 2025 NFL Season, as it would derail the entire campaign. It's also got to be firmly possible until it isn't. In 2023, the Houston Texans broke in a similar way to the Broncos in 2024. CJ Stroud was elite as a rookie and was one of the best rookie QBs in NFL history, helping lead the Texans to 10 wins in a playoff spot.

But in 2024, CJ Stroud threw for fewer yards, touchdowns, more interceptions, fewer passing yards, and finished with a passer rating more than 13 points lower than the season before. I was incredibly high on the Texans and just did not think it was possible for Stroud and the team to regress in 2024, but they did.

This has to be on the table for Bo Nix and the Denver Broncos, but with an elite play-caller, elite offensive line, and competent weapons, perhaps a regression just isn't going to happen for this well-oiled machine.