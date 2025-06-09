Perfect free agent to complete Broncos defense just fell into their lap

If the Denver Broncos are still in the market for upgrades to the roster and players who could help them win, one might have just fallen into their laps. This offseason was relatively weak at the off-ball linebacker position both from a free agency and NFL Draft perspective, and the Broncos managed to get arguably the best available with the signing of Dre Greenlaw.

With Greenlaw missing OTAs due to a pulled quad, as well as Alex Singleton still easing his way back from a major knee injury last year, the linebacker position remains the biggest question mark on an otherwise stacked defense. The Cincinnati Bengals just released former team captain Germaine Pratt, a productive player who could potentially help the Broncos and be the missing piece of their loaded defense.

Pratt had a career-high 143 total tackles last season and added a pair of interceptions, one of which came in the Broncos' tight loss against the Bengals.

Germaine Pratt could be final piece of Broncos' dominant defense

The #Bengals are releasing veteran LB Germaine Pratt today, per sources.



Pratt ranked in the top 10 in the NFL last season in tackles and was a team captain. Now, he hits the open market. pic.twitter.com/6OabVd3Dv8 — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) June 9, 2025

The Broncos could easily justify a one or two-year flyer type of deal on Pratt to see if he can be a fit for Vance Joseph's defense. The former third-round pick out of NC State has spent his entire career up to this point with the Cincinnati Bengals, but they have a new coordinator this year and are doing a bit of housecleaning on that side of the ball.

Pratt had run out of guaranteed money on his contract and requested a new deal or a trade this offseason, but there were obviously no takers. The Bengals will get a decent amount of cap savings by cutting him, and some team is going to get a highly motivated tackling machine who just turned 29 a few weeks ago.

The biggest question mark for the Broncos defensively is the inside linebacker position, where the team has major injury concerns. And last season was all the proof this team needed to make sure they hedge their bets properly. The Broncos were scouring the waiver wire and free agency for any able bodies last season to keep that position group from completely sinking the ship.

Unfortunately, as the season wore along, the linebacker position became a significant liability, especially in coverage. The Broncos couldn't withstand the injuries they had to deal with, and they were extremely vulnerable.

For a team that is expecting to be competitive not just in the AFC West but the AFC as a whole this year, adding Pratt would signify this team's level of belief in the rest of the roster. As much as we saw the Cincinnati defense decline this past year, Pratt was also part of some outstanding units there and has experience in big games.

Especially this late in the offseason, you don't just have players falling into your lap at your biggest position of need. The Broncos can't miss this opportunity.