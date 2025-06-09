Mike McGlinchey's comments about Bo Nix will fire up Broncos fans

Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix is coming off the best year for a rookie quarterback in team history and one of the best seasons from a rookie quarterback the league has ever seen. Nix finished with the second-most passing touchdowns for a rookie quarterback in league history (29) despite the fact that he didn't throw his first touchdown until Week 4 against the Jets.

Nix proved a lot over the course of his rookie year in Denver while still having plenty of room for improvement. He was so hungry to get better after the playoff loss against the Buffalo Bills that the Broncos had to tell him to leave the facility and take some time off.

Nix has an incredible work ethic and understands what it takes to be successful at the NFL level when it comes to the Spring and Summer months, and his teammates have all taken notice. Not only have multiple free agents noted that Nix was one of the primary reasons they signed in Denver, but veteran offensive tackle Mike McGlinchey has taken note of the progress being made by the young quarterback.

In McGlinchey's own words, Nix is "constantly doing everything to improve his game."

Bo Nix impressing teammates and taking on huge leadership role in Year 2

This entire audio clip of McGlinchey speaking with Troy Renck is really great stuff. It's amazing insight into Nix as a person and as a leader of this Denver Broncos team.

As McGlinchey puts it, last year, Nix didn't know what he didn't know. This year is completely different. He's the first one greeting teammates when they come into the building. He's stayed in Denver all offseason to put in work. He's not listening to the outside noise.

Everything in this clip from McGlinchey should get Broncos fans excited that there is a quarterback in town who absolutely has the same type of drive to be great that we saw most recently from Peyton Manning. Does that always translate to Manning-like production on the field?

Not necessarily, but you can tell that the way Nix is operating is having an effect on the rest of the team.

If the Broncos are going to take another step forward after finishing 3rd place in the AFC West last season, Nix will be the primary reason why. The Broncos have a league-best 86 percent roster retention rate, which means Nix is also leading a group of peers that all grew together last season.

This type of work ethic and talent combination is what Denver Broncos fans have been craving for the last decade at the game's most important position.