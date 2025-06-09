Broncos Week 15 matchup just got a lot easier after bombshell news

The Denver Broncos aren't going to be seeing this team until Week 15, but recent bombshell news might make this opponent a bit weaker.

The Broncos should be looked at as one of the better teams in the NFL, so we should then think that the team will be better than most of the opponents on their 2025 NFL schedule. It's a great time to be a Broncos fan, as this team now has one of the biggest advantages in all of sports, and that would be having a franchise QB on his rookie deal.

Well, if we look a ways ahead, some bombshell news dropping on Monday morning could end up favoring the Broncos down the line.

Packers are cutting CB Jaire Alexander

Ian Rapoport reported on Monday that the Packers would be cutting stud CB Jaire Alexander:

Still just 28, Alexander played in just 14 total games across the last two NFL seasons but did end up suiting up for 78 games in a Packers uniform. he finished his tenure with 12 interceptions, 70 passes defended, and 287 total tackles. He also allowed an 83.4 rating when in coverage, so he was quite good and among the best CBs in the NFL with Green Bay.

The Packers and the Broncos are honestly pretty evenly-matched. Green Bay was able to win 11 games in 2024, and them being in the NFC North makes that much more impressive, but the Broncos ascension and their overall roster talent could give them an edge. And by the time the Broncos hit their Week 15 matchup, the AFC playoff picture could be in full-view, so Denver would surely welcome any sort of advantage they could get.

Jaire Alexander no longer being a piece of the Packers secondary is absolutely a major event and could make life easier for the Broncos offense when the teams meet in the 2025 NFL Season.