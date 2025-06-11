JK Dobbins offers an underrated (but important) skillset Broncos didn’t have

The Denver Broncos made the move of the 2025 NFL Offseason when they signed JK Dobbins on Tuesday, and the running back offers a key skillset.

This was a move that I and many others were clamoring for, especially after the 2025 NFL Draft, and most of us finally got our wish. JK Dobbins, only set to play in his age-26 season, will be signing a one-year deal that can be worth over $5 million for the Broncos.

It's a solid deal and one that would still allow him to cash-in next offseason, but for the Broncos, not only do they get a proven running back, but Dobbins also offers a hidden skillset that'll end up being so crucial for the offense. He ran for over 900 yards and nine touchdowns in just 13 games for the LA Chargers in the 2024 NFL Season, but what might be his best quality comes on passing downs...

JK Dobbins is great in pass protection

This is going to be huge for the Denver Broncos, and they may not skip a beat in pass protection with the departure of Javonte Williams, who was excellent in this department:

Dobbins was consistently good in pass pro last season and the Broncos don't have another RB who they can say that about



No brainer signing pic.twitter.com/9BfNAOshWI — Xan (@XanB21) June 10, 2025

The other issue with Williams was that he just wasn't a good running back... JK Dobbins does not have that problem. He's averaged 5.2 yards per carry and nearly 61 yards per game in his NFL career. He'll also likely have an advantage over Audric Estime and RJ Harvey early on with his pass protection ability.

This was a fantastic signing for the Denver Broncos - they needed a complete running back in the room - someone who brings legitimate production to the table and someone who can also be competent in pass protection. Signing JK Dobbins was and is a low-risk, high-reward move for this franchise and further shows that this team is all-in for 2025.