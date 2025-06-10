Sean Payton may have officially fixed a former 1st-round bust at QB

The Denver Broncos worked for nearly a month-and-a-half in 2024 to work out a trade for former New York Jets 2nd overall pick Zach Wilson. They completed the trade just before the 2024 NFL Draft, a move that seemed like insurance in case they couldn't land their preferred target, which they did.

Wilson came to Denver and spent a year developing under head coach Sean Payton and quarterbacks coach Davis Webb, a much healthier overall situation than the one he was in with the Jets. Even though folks laughed at the Broncos for their strategy, Payton made it known that his goal was to make Wilson "millions" whether in Denver or somewhere else, and he did exactly that.

Wilson was one of the few departures from the Broncos' roster in NFL Free Agency, leaving for the Miami Dolphins on a one-year deal worth $6 million. Considering Wilson has already been given the NFL Draft bust label, it sure sounds like he's turned a proverbial corner with the Dolphins when you see the latest comment made by his new head coach Mike McDaniel.

Mike McDaniel praises former Broncos QB Zach Wilson in Miami

Mike McDaniel on Zach Wilson: "I'm going to challenge the guy because at the QB position you're supremely challenge every drive… he looks like a guy that has been through some s—t."

McDaniel said of Wilson, "He looks like a guy who's been through some s***, and found his way through it."

That's about as on-brand of a compliment as McDaniel can give to a guy like Zach Wilson at this stage of the offseason. Wilson has never lacked talent, but proper development at the NFL level. He showed off his physical skills at BYU in spades, contending for the Heisman in his final year at the college level, but the NFL is a different beast.

Everybody wanted Wilson to be the next Patrick Mahomes with his ability to throw the ball off-platform and make crazy plays off-script, but can you do the boring stuff on-script? Can you anticipate? Can you do the "easy" stuff while also sprinkling in the impossible?

It's been a struggle for Wilson, to be sure, but his development this last year was obviously very good for him. The Dolphins liked him as the primary backup in a situation where history tells us he's more likely to play than not.

And if Wilson gets the chance to play, we might get our clearest look yet at the work the Broncos were able to do with him behind the scenes last year.