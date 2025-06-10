Broncos' biggest burning question ahead of minicamp is painfully obvious

The Denver Broncos begin their minicamp on June 10th, and the biggest burning question for this team is quite obvious.

The Broncos have begun separating themselves from the pretenders in the AFC and might truly be the fourth-best team in the conference behind the Bills, Ravens, and Chiefs, who are kind of the 'big 3' in the AFC right now.

But Denver might be well on their way to making that a Big 4. Anyway, the team has their mandatory minicamp, and this only gets us closer to actual football at the end of the summer, but what is this team's biggest question ahead of minicamp?

Who else is going to emerge on offense and stick out?

The Broncos, if nothing else, have a ton of playmakers on offense who could contribute in 2025, but the main issue here is if any player is truly going to emerge, stick out, and turn into a high-end weapon for this team.

The team's best offensive playmaker at this point is Courtland Sutton. The veteran WR had his second-career 1,000-yard season in 2024, but he's not a true no. 1 WR, and his ceiling is pretty obvious at this point. Sutton might be the 30th-best wide receiver in the NFL and has a pretty clear skillset.

Will someone begin to emerge as a high-end weapon, though, and who could it be? Players like Devaughn Vele, Evan Engram, and even Pat Bryant all have a ton of talent, but they may not have a super high ceiling in 2025, and the backfield is a giant question mark at this point.

No one can dispute the amount of talent that the Denver Broncos have on this side of the ball - and their offensive line just might be the best in the league, but the team is going to need another player or two to step up and take on a sizeable role for this team. Denver finished 10th in points scored in 2024 and have a chance to really become special.