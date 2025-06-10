JK Dobbins contract details with Broncos speak volumes about his role

The Denver Broncos brought free agent running back JK Dobbins in for a visit late last week, and the Comeback Player of the Year finalist is now officially joining the team. Dobbins signed a one-year deal with the Broncos, and the price to bring him in might shock a lot of people.

Dobbins got a one-year deal worth up to $5.25 million in total money. While that doesn't exactly guarantee Dobbins $5.25 million with the Broncos, that's a rather hefty deal for a player being signed in the month of June.

In fact, that figure is tied for the highest average annual value on any deal signed by a free agent running back this offseason. The Chargers, ironically, signed Najee Harris to a one-year deal worth $5.25 million earlier this offseason as well.

Broncos making it clear that JK Dobbins will have huge role in 2025

Although nothing is final until the games are being played, the Broncos are making it abundantly clear with this investment financially that Dobbins is going to be playing a significant role in the offense this coming season. That's probably bad news for guys like Audric Estimé and possibly Jaleel McLaughlin, because we also know the team is very high on second-round pick RJ Harvey.

Dobbins had over 1,000 yards from scrimmage for the first time in his NFL career in 2024, en route to finishing in second place in NFL Comeback Player of the Year voting. He has consistently been battling injuries at the NFL level, but he had his most sustained success last year as a member of the Chargers.

Dobbins was 7th in the NFL overall last season in yards after contact per carry, and was 4th in the league with 24 broken tackles (per Pro Football Reference). It's not hard to imagine what a running back with some actual vision and tackle-breaking ability could do for this offense after the team was in a bit of purgatory with Javonte Williams the last two seasons. There were areas in which Williams excelled, but he was more of a hindrance to the offense than a true asset.

The Broncos' running game struggled badly as a result, and led us to where we are today. The Broncos have now invested a second-round pick and the highest AAV for any player at the running back position in free agency. They have clearly made this position a priority and it's just taken longer than anyone expected to make the vision come to life.

Dobbins is expected to join the team the remainder of mandatory minicamp, and we could see him on the field as soon as Wednesday.