Sean Payton's arrogance shockingly on display after brutal Week 3 loss

Sean Payton absolutely owns the failure for the two Broncos' losses thus far, but his arrogance might actually be impressive. For the second week in a row, the Broncos lost on the final play of the game, and it cannot be more frustrating if you ask me.

When it's the same song and dance each week, that tells me that something is wrong with the coaching, and Sean Payton is the one who should take this blame. If we're being real, the Broncos should be 3-0 and should have closed out both of their losses.

But at worst, Denver should be 2-1. Anyway, Payton's Broncos' teams have suffered in one-score games for a while now, and I am not sure what you call a team who isn't any good in one score games, but 'good' is absolutely not the word I would use...

Sean Payton has the gall to call the Denver Broncos a 'good team' after Week 3

I'm sorry, but did Sean Payton see how his team played down the stretch in Week 3?

Sean Payton: "They're a good team. We're a good team. We'll see them again" — Zac Stevens (@ZacStevensDNVR) September 21, 2025

The veteran head coach has seen a lot of football and has surely lost in this fashion many times before, but he's truly got some nerve to just roll this off of his tongue. The Denver Broncos are absolutely not a good football team, and I am not sure how one could see that they are.

Offense is just impossible to come by, and the team simply cannot play complementary football, which is frustrating and the mark of a bad football team if you ask me. We're all guilty of being optimistic about our team from time to time, perhaps to a fault.

But where isn't any sugarcoating this or talking our way out of it - the Denver Broncos are far from a good team right now and really have to take a long, hard look in the mirror.