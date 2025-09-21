Broncos HC Sean Payton's hot seat just got turned on after Week 3 collapse

The Denver Broncos lose, yet again, on a last-second field goal. It's time for Sean Payton to be on the hot seat, period. I personally do not think it matters who you might want to specifically blame for this loss with what we saw on the field.

What I believe matters is how this team loses, as it's a recurring trend, and it's beginning to get very, very old. Sean Payton is now in his third year with the Denver Broncos, and we're seeing the same issues that plagued this team back when he first tookover.

In fact, it feels like this team has gotten worse in one-score games over the past couple of seasons. For the second week in a row, the Denver Broncos collapse in the fourth quarter and lose a heartbreaker. It is time for Sean Payton to be on the hot seat.

It's time for Sean Payton to be on the hot seat after another second half collapse

Now yes, one person writing this article saying Sean Payton should be on the hot seat doesn't really mean much, but I believe it has to be put out there. Payton's team this year has come out of the gate playing sloppy football.

They've had way too many self-inflicted wounds and just refuse to play a clean game on either side of the ball. In Week 1, it was the offense that struggled. And of course, in Week 2, it was the defense that could not get a stop.

And in Week 3, both sides of the ball blew it in their respective ways. Ultimately, the buck stops with the head coach, and Sean Payton should shoulder all of this blame. As far as I am concerned, it's time for him to be put on the hot seat.

Now yes, Denver was 1-2 at this time in 2024, but it's the way the Broncos have lost these two games that make me feel this way. Are we so sure this team can defend their home turf in Week 4 against the Jake Browning-led Bengals?